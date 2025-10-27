  • Outdoors Outdoors

Officials celebrate remarkable transformation of beloved US lake: 'More than gratifying'

"A testament to what's possible when people come together."

by Rachel Beyer
After decades of pollution, Muskegon Lake has undergone a miraculous transformation thanks to millions of dollars in cleanup efforts.

Photo Credit: iStock

Muskegon Lake in western Michigan was polluted by industrial waste for decades, and the water was so dirty that residents weren't able to tell that it was even a lake from the shoreline of factories. But thanks to 40 years of restoration, the lake has gone through a complete transformation, according to Michigan.gov

"Being able to access the shoreline and know that the water is so much healthier is more than gratifying," said Kathy Evans, an advocate for the lake's revival. The news became official on Oct. 1, when the U.S. and Canada formally agreed to remove Muskegon Lake from the list of Great Lakes Areas of Concern

The effort to revive the lake took more than $84 million in total from a combination of federal, state, and local investments through programs like the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative, the Great Lakes Legacy Act, and the Clean Michigan Initiative.

The transformation of Muskegon Lake comes at a time when climate scientists warn that extreme heat and humidity are rising globally, which directly affects bodies of water. 

According to NASA, heat-stress events have more than doubled in the past 40 years and have been putting people's health at risk as bodies of water become critical for cooling and recreation. Extreme heat conditions emphasize the value of spaces like Muskegon Lake, where the natural shoreline and native wetland plants help moderate local temperatures and provide relief from heat. 

Cleanup and conservation efforts also strengthen communities. According to the EPA, lake and wetland restoration projects improve flood mitigation, resilience, and self-sustainability, and vegetation. Similarly, transformations like the restoration of California's Big Bear Lake and Michigan's Maple River, by way of conservation efforts and lots of undoing "man-made problems," are examples of how taking local action can make a major difference over time. 

Locals who spent years pushing for Muskegon Lakes cleanup see the results as a victory for both people and the planet. 

"Today's delisting is not only an environmental victory but a testament to what's possible when people come together with a shared vision for a healthier, more sustainable future," said Muskegon Mayor Ken Johnson. 

