'Are these really snake eggs?': Gardener seeks help identifying mystery eggs found in backyard

"Why do people instantly think picking up eggs is sensible?"

A gardener's panicked Reddit post about "mystery eggs" sparked a wave of incorrect guesses online and ended with a much simpler explanation than anyone expected.

The post appeared in the r/snakes subreddit, where the original poster shared photos of small, pale, round objects discovered in a "shadowy moist space" in their garden.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Are these really snake eggs?" they wrote. "... I thought they are mushrooms, so I crushed one by accident. I then saw that it had some clear jelly and an embryo inside the egg. What should I do with them?"

The user added that they felt "horrible" after realizing the objects were eggs and attempted to put them back.

That concern triggered a flood of responses, with ID guesses ranging from snake and gecko eggs to those of a turtle or lizard.

But a pinned response from a r/WhatsThisSnake "Reliable Responder" clarified the situation and cut through the speculation.

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"These are not eggs of any kind," the user wrote. "They are mushrooms."

The explanation reframed the thread, turning what seemed like a wildlife discovery into a simple case of misidentification.

The post reflects a common backyard dilemma: encountering something unfamiliar and trying to decide whether it is harmless or harmful.

For many people, the instinct when finding strange objects outdoors is to remove them quickly, especially in areas where pests or wildlife might be present. But the discussion highlighted why identification before intervention matters.

If the objects had actually been reptile eggs, handling or rotating them could have caused serious harm. Wildlife experts advise leaving unknown nests, eggs, and organisms undisturbed until they can be properly identified.

The incident also underscored how easily misinformation can spread in online spaces, especially when users rely on guesses rather than expertise.

Commenters had plenty of theories before the clarification arrived.

Others focused on the gardener's mistake, with one asking, "Why do people instantly think picking up eggs is sensible?"

Another user defended the poster, writing: "A lot of people don't realize that reptile eggs develop differently than avian eggs. … You don't need to belittle people to educate them."

In the end, the clearest answer was also the simplest: They were not eggs at all — just mushrooms growing in damp garden soil.

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