Officials spark backlash after making controversial deal with wealthy family: 'Not in the best interest of the public's general welfare'

"If the application came in front of us today, I'd probably be voting the same way."

Boise, Idaho, has expanded by 381 acres, bringing a massive new development into the city's orbit and sparking debate over cost, congestion, and long-term impact.



The City Council finalized the annexation of land in Southwest Ada County, paving the way for Murio Farms, a sprawling neighborhood of 3,500 homes, commercial space, parks, and an elementary school, reported the Idaho Statesman.

The Murgoitio family, owners of much of the former dairy land, and Meridian-based Hubble Homes first proposed the project in 2021. The plan calls for 1,800 single-family homes, 1,700 apartments, 95,000 square feet of commercial space, parks, and a school over roughly 20 years.

By pulling the land into city limits, Boise gains control over planning and infrastructure, but the scale comes with consequences. City staff warned that the expansion could cost millions over decades, while the Ada County Highway District flagged "significant traffic congestion" if the development moves forward.

"The proposal is not in the best interest of the public's general welfare since it is not financially feasible for the city," Senior Planner David Moser wrote of his concerns to the Council last year.

To offset anticipated costs, the council attached 17 conditions, including $4.5 million in mitigation fees, $2 million for street improvements, affordable housing requirements, and infrastructure commitments like a fire station and school site.

Still, projections show that even 30 years in, property tax revenue may lag behind municipal expenses.

FROM OUR PARTNER Perk up the winter blues with natural, hemp-derived gummies Camino's hemp-derived gummies naturally support balance and recovery without disrupting your routine, so you can enjoy reliable, consistent dosing without guesswork or habit-forming ingredients. Flavors like sparkling pear for social events and tropical-burst for recovery deliver a sophisticated, elevated taste experience — and orchard peach for balance offers everyday support for managing stress while staying clear-headed and elevated. Learn more

Councilmember Jimmy Hallyburton, who voted against annexation last year, said the focus now is careful execution.

"If the application came in front of us today, I'd probably be voting the same way," he said. "But now I find it important to make sure that as we develop this, it's important that we do it right. I'm committed to making it the best that it can be, both for the development and the neighbors around those areas."

Advocates argue that having Boise manage the development allows the city to steer it responsibly rather than letting it unfold in a different jurisdiction.

As construction begins, Murio Farms will reshape how this corner of Boise looks, moves, and functions. The community's footprint, water use, and traffic patterns will ripple through the surrounding community for decades — and test the city's ability to manage growth responsibly.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.