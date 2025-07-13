Resident frustrated by shocking impacts of neighborhood street project: 'Only care about making money'

"Who needs it, right?"

A Mumbai resident shared their frustration on Reddit after learning that trees were being chopped down in favor of widening the road. They posted a photo to the r/mumbai subreddit and questioned the logic behind cutting decades-old trees for marginal expansions of urban roads.

"I [don't know] why we need to cut trees for [widening] the road," the original poster wrote. "Some countries respect nature by not harming any trees."

The post sparked a discussion in which some people acknowledged that the tree might have needed to be removed to avoid rot, but overall, the sentiment was one of frustration that the population size required the establishment of additional infrastructure, directly affecting the local environment. One commenter suggested removing the trees but replanting them elsewhere.

Another Redditor blamed the local government: "[They] only care about making money. Everything is disposable to them."

Trees are vital for biodiversity, providing homes for birds, insects, and small mammals. They are also crucial for fighting climate change. By storing carbon dioxide in their wood, trees help slow the gas buildup in our atmosphere that has contributed to the warming of our planet.

Beyond their ecological role, urban trees boost mental health and community well-being. They can also help cool cities by 2 to 4 degrees.

"Trees only provide oxygen, shade, reduce the surrounding temp," another commenter quipped. "Who needs it, right?"

Scenes such as this one should be a wake-up call. If we want clean air, livable cities, and real climate action, we can't stand by while urban forests are quietly sacrificed for short-term development. So what can we do?

Communities can push back by demanding better urban planning, holding local leaders accountable, and supporting reforestation or tree protection initiatives. Small acts such as joining local tree-planting drives and speaking up at city council meetings can help reclaim community spaces for people and nature.

