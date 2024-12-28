Irate homeowners band together to battle neighboring farms over foul issue: 'How can they do this?'

In Mountville, South Carolina, chickens are threatening the livelihoods and homes of its longtime inhabitants.

What's happening?

For years, this tight-knit community enjoyed clean air, pure water, and a peaceful way of life. But those days feel like they're slipping away as large-scale chicken farms move in.

As reported by The State, Mountville has become a hotspot for industrial chicken farming over the last two decades. Giant chicken barns, each housing tens of thousands of birds, now dominate the area. The issue came to a head with two proposed farms that plan to raise over half a million chickens.

These farms are expected to produce a staggering 3,220 tons of chicken waste every year. Chicken manure poses a big problem — it risks polluting waterways, contaminating groundwater, and creating unbearable smells. Locals are worried these changes could lower property values and ruin their peaceful livelihoods.

Leading the opposition is Charles Blackmon, a retired bridge contractor and state constable who's rallying neighbors to address the environmental and social problems these farms bring. Mountville's fight reflects a larger challenge for small towns across the country dealing with the rise of industrial farming.

"I can't believe we so absolutely ignore our natural resources,'' Blackmon told The State."I mean, how can they do this?''

Why are chicken farms concerning?

Poultry farming is a major industry in South Carolina, producing 235 million chickens a year and playing a big role in the economy.

However, it also poses significant threats to human health and the environment. The Little River, which supplies water for people and wildlife, is already showing signs of contamination from fecal bacteria. If the pollution continues, it could destroy local ecosystems and make well water unsafe to drink for nearby families.

According to the Center for Biological Diversity, beyond the fact that "chicken production has devastating consequences on water quality," it also "contributes to global climate change and harms natural habitat," noting that a 5-ounce chicken breast can be seen as responsible for the equivalent of 2.16 pounds of carbon dioxide pollution.

There's also the financial impact. Studies show that homes near chicken farms can lose up to 30% of their value. For Mountville residents, this means not only dealing with pollution but also seeing their hard-earned investments shrink.

What's being done about chicken farms?

Despite the challenges, Blackmon and his group, South Carolinians for Responsible Agricultural Practices, aren't giving up. They're fighting the permits for the new farms in court, hoping to stop construction before it's too late.

Outside the legal battle, SCRAP is pushing for stricter state laws to protect the environment and public health. They believe Mountville's struggle could inspire other small towns facing similar problems, turning this local fight into a rallying cry for change across the state.

