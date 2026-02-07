Experts issue warning as invisible factor causes increased risk of landslides: 'You have people injured or even killed'

Local communities don't have enough funds to fix all of the issues.

According to recent reports, trails and historic huts throughout the Alps are crumbling due to rising temperatures. Here's what you need to know.

What's happening?

In the heights of the Alpine mountains, there are thousands of "huts" where hikers can rest between portions of their journey. However, Smithsonian Magazine reported that regional warming has led to unstable ground conditions.

Rising temperatures are causing the permafrost, which is the "glue" that holds the rock formations together, to turn into mud. As a result, the Alps are experiencing worsened rockfalls, landslides, and avalanches.

Due to increased dangers, many historic trails have been closed or rerouted. The Smithsonian reported that 272 out of 429 huts and 31,000 miles of trails in Austria alone are "in dire need of repair."

According to the article, experts believe these issues are being exacerbated by pollution from human activity, which has driven faster-than-natural temperature increases.

Other popular mountain regions have faced similar challenges in recent years. The Himalayas are having more deadly avalanches, while the most famous glacier in the Dolomites could disappear by 2040.

Why are these problems important?

Experts believe that with many of the huts and trails already difficult to access, they may be inaccessible altogether by the end of the century.

Markus Stoffel, an expert from the University of Geneva, said that he has documented an increase in rockfall activity for the past 25 years.

"Whenever a rockfall event occurs and you have people injured or even killed, there will be an investigation," he said, per the Smithsonian. "And if the court [concludes] that the municipality didn't do whatever is in their hands to prevent it, they can be liable."

However, local communities don't have enough funds to fix all of the issues facing the trails, huts, and homes below. Between updating huts, trail maintenance, and increased safety measures, the Smithsonian estimated that costs could reach $8.8 million annually.

In some regions, the huts' "guardians" have taken to maintaining the structures and trails as best as they can.

"We try to make it as safe as possible," said guardian Roberto Arnold, the Smithsonian reported. "But we cannot change everything."

What's being done to protect the Alps?

One of the most effective ways to mitigate the effects of pollution and rising temperatures is to raise awareness. Talking to friends and family, getting involved in the community, or contacting your representatives are easy ways to start.

Organizations, such as the World Wildlife Fund's European Alpine Programme, are dedicated to conserving and protecting the region. By focusing on environmental connectivity, native wildlife, water conservation, and tourism, WWF aims to protect and restore the Alps as much as possible.

