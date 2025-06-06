Experts say 'cute' rare animal thought to be vanishing is bouncing back: 'They're very endearing'

The endangered mountain pygmy possum seems to be making a comeback after a drought and wildfires nearly wiped out the population.

According to ABC News, the mountain pygmy possum has fought off extinction after facing natural disaster after natural disaster.

The little critters live in Kosciuszko National Park and faced a drought in 2017, and the population dropped to a mere 700 after the 2020 bushfires.

However, now that the local environment has had the chance to regrow after the havoc of natural disasters, the resilient creatures are bouncing back. The population is now estimated to be around 940-950, which, according to a NSW Environment Department threatened species officer, Linda Broome, is "close to average."

The mountain pygmy possums don't just have a recovering environment to thank for their rise in population, but also Dr. Linda Broome herself.

In collaboration with local students, Dr. Broome created food for the possums, known as "bogong biscuits" — a mix of macadamias, mealworms, and oils. She claimed that without the national parks staff and students helping to feed the possums, their numbers would have dropped dramatically.

Conservation of land and the creatures that live there is vital for the biodiversity of the planet. It not only helps prevent the extinction of animals but also provides natural beauty around the globe for people to enjoy. From conserving forests and wetlands to eradicating invasive species, many scientists are working tirelessly to protect the flora and fauna that the planet relies on to survive.

Conservation projects such as Dr. Broome's not only help to save specific species but can also bring communities together with the shared goal of protecting local animals. It can also act as an excellent educational tactic for getting kids to care about their environment and explore the great outdoors.

Dr. Broome said of the mountain pygmy possums, "They're close to my heart, and it's great to see that they've come back to reasonable numbers after those devastating fires and the drought. ... They're cute, they're very endearing."

When discussing her scheme to feed the possums with bogong biscuits, she added, "We fed them for two years, until the vegetation recovered. If we hadn't … they would have dropped down to 500."

