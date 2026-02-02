Aerial survey reveals concerning infestation spreading across multiple US states: 'There will be near 100% fatality'

The U.S. Forest Service's federal forecast shows a rapid spread of infestation requiring immediate attention. Pockets of dead trees are popping up in Colorado's Front Range mountains, as reported by Phys.org.

What's happening?

Aerial surveys produced by the agency over the last year have found a fast-spreading beetle infestation in the Front Range — from southern Larimer County to southern El Paso County and parts of metro Denver — that is attacking the native ponderosa pine forests.

Gov. Jared Polis issued an executive order Dec. 15 to announce the Mountain Pine Beetle Ponderosa Outbreak Task Force to address the dire situation. It is expected to address the outbreak and the infestation's potential impact on recreation, watershed, wildfires, and infrastructure.

"We've been through several cycles of outbreaks. But what's new here is the start of a massive outbreak in the western Front Range, very close to our population centers … where projections show that over the next several years, there will be near 100% fatality for ponderosa pines," Polis said, per Phys.org.

Experts said the only thing that could slow this outbreak is an extreme weather event, such as freezing or flooding.

Why are beetle infestations important?

Pine beetles, just like the ponderosa pine tree, are native to Colorado and are supposed to have a symbiotic relationship, but extreme temperatures have altered the trees' defenses. In a stable climate, pine beetles feed only on dying and diseased trees; however, as drought and heat have reduced trees' resin production, the beetles are cued to kill trees prematurely. The warmer and drier Colorado becomes in the colder seasons, the more widespread it will be.

Unfortunately, the beetles are incredibly fast-acting. They can turn the tree to a rust color in under a year, sometimes within a couple of weeks. Once the tree is infected, it cannot be saved.

Dead trees also leave more potential damage in their wake as they become fuel for wildfire. Past infestations intensified the two largest fires in Colorado's history in 2020.

If these trees are eliminated, it would kill or displace all the plants and wildlife that depend on them in the ecosystem.

What's being done about the beetle infestation?

The task force is expected to work on wildfire risk-management strategies and increase research on the beetle.

According to the executive order, "the increased fire risk and tree mortality, combined with the high population and infrastructure density on the Front Range, is not just a concern for forest health — it is a public safety, water quality, recreation, and economic issue."

