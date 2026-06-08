Mountain lion found asleep in Santa Monica backyard prompts indoor warning before safe capture

"We thank the community for its patience, cooperation, and care throughout this response."

Residents near a Santa Monica home were told to remain indoors after a mountain lion was found in a backyard; the animal was later tranquilized and removed by wildlife personnel.

What happened?

Police said the sighting came from the area of 14th Street and Montana Avenue in Santa Monica, where a mountain lion was reported in the backyard of a residence. Video from the scene, shared by NBC4, appeared to show the big cat lying among plants behind the home.

While officers assessed the situation, authorities told neighbors to stay inside and keep pets indoors. Police said they were "working with appropriate wildlife resources."

Officials said that a California Department of Fish and Wildlife biologist safely tranquilized the animal. California Fish and Wildlife Law Enforcement assisted with transportation, and the mountain lion is expected to be evaluated and relocated with help from specialists, including the National Park Service team working in the Santa Monica Mountains study area.

Wildlife officials estimate California has between 4,000 and 6,000 mountain lions, and say more than half the state offers prime habitat for them, especially where deer are present.

"At this time, there are no reported injuries," police said during the response. After the animal was secured, officials added: "We thank the community for its patience, cooperation, and care throughout this response."

Why does it matter?

State wildlife officials say mountain lion attacks on people are extremely uncommon and that the animals usually avoid humans.

Human development increasingly overlaps with wildlife habitat in California and other fast-growing regions. As neighborhoods expand into areas that support deer and other prey, predators such as mountain lions may also move through residential spaces.

Whether it's mountain lions and bears in California or alligators and snakes in Florida, humans are increasingly coming into contact with dangerous predators. While these animals will mostly avoid humans when they can, they can respond aggressively if they feel threatened or cornered.

Most sightings do not pose an immediate threat, but they can quickly disrupt daily life, keeping residents indoors and requiring an emergency response.

What can you do to protect yourself?

For people living or recreating in mountain lion country, the state advises against hiking, biking, or jogging alone and urges extra caution at dawn, dusk, and night, when the animals are most active. Officials also warn against allowing dogs to roam off-leash on trails.

During a mountain lion encounter, the state says not to run. Instead, stay calm, face the animal, make yourself appear larger, and leave it an escape route. If an attack happens, fight back and call 911 immediately. Unusual mountain lion behavior should also be reported to your local CDFW regional office.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.