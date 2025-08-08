Authorities issue shelter-in-place advisory after large animal is caught on home security camera: 'Remain vigilant'

"If anyone observes a large wild animal, they are advised to go indoors immediately and call 911."

Rochester, New York, residents received a startling alert this week — a shelter-in-place advisory after a large animal, possibly a mountain lion, was caught on a home security camera wandering a residential street.

What's happening?

Around 4 a.m. on July 9, a home security camera in the city picked up something unexpected — a huge, cat-like animal walking along the street, as detailed by the Democrat & Chronicle.

The animal was only visible for a few seconds in the clip. Still, it was more than enough to catch Stephany Baez's attention. She posted the video to Facebook, saying: "It doesn't look like a dog or a normal cat, but it looks like a wild cat, maybe a mountain lion or a tiger?"

Attention Facebook friends, last night around 4 in the morning my ring camera got a large cat on the top left corner of the video in the beginning, it doesn't look like a dog or a normal cat but it looks like a wild cat, maybe a mountain loin or a tiger? But if you live in the city near culver and east main make sure your outside pets are inside. I did contact the news about it but it is something scary and I don't want anyone to get hurt. Posted by Stephany Baez on Wednesday, July 9, 2025

Her post prompted others to report similar sightings across Rochester. One report came in the very next day, and the concern was serious enough that officials issued a temporary shelter-in-place alert just to be safe.

According to the Democrat & Chronicle, there's no official confirmation of what the animal actually was. "None of these reports have been substantiated," said Rochester Police Department Lt. Anthony DelVecchio. Still, the police are urging people to remain on the lookout.

"Until the validity of the original video can be confirmed, RPD urges the public to remain vigilant," DelVecchio said. "If anyone observes a large wild animal, they are advised to go indoors immediately and call 911."

Why is this sighting concerning?

It's not every day you hear about a wild cat possibly roaming through a city, but reports like this are popping up more often in places across the country. One reason? We're building more homes, roads, and businesses in areas that were once wilderness.

That means animals like mountain lions are running out of space and resources, sometimes forcing them to cross into neighborhoods just to survive.

When wild animals lose access to their usual food and shelter, they begin to appear in areas where people are. That's not great for anyone — it puts communities at risk and stresses out animals that would rather avoid humans altogether.

What's being done about incidents like this?

Police and the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation are monitoring the reports and asking people to share any video or photo evidence.

No solid proof was found of a mountain lion in Rochester, but authorities weren't taking any chances — and the reports of sightings have continued, per WHAM.

In the meantime, there are a few simple things people can do to help keep their neighborhoods safe. Taking in pet food at night, locking up garbage cans, and checking security cameras can all make a difference. If you live near wooded areas, being aware of your surroundings — and reporting anything unusual — helps, too.

In the long term, protecting wild spaces and building smarter can reduce these close calls. Giving animals the room they need to thrive makes things safer for everyone, and it helps keep the natural balance that supports healthy ecosystems — and healthy communities.

