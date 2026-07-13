Two orphaned mountain lion cubs, one revived by transfusions, find a home at a New York zoo

When she was found, she was badly dehydrated, dangerously thin, and too weak to fend for herself.

Two rescued mountain lion cubs from the West Coast are beginning a new chapter at Zoo New York in Thompson Park.

The young females, Clover and Rain, cannot be returned to the wild and have been taken in by the upstate New York zoo.

What happened?

Zoo officials said that both animals had recently arrived after separate rescues in western states, NNY360 reported.

Before coming to New York, Clover had been treated at Oakland Zoo in California after being discovered alone in El Dorado County.

When she was found, she was badly dehydrated, dangerously thin, and too weak to fend for herself.

At the zoo, she was rehydrated, treated for a tick infestation, and given blood from other mountain lions.

Rain's rescue happened in Washington, where she was discovered next to her mother's body. The biologist who recovered her suspects the older lion was killed by a toxin, potentially rat poison.

Wildlife officials later classified each cub as non-releasable, meaning a return to life in the wild was not considered safe.

They are expected to eventually settle into the Bob Johnson Mountain Lion Habitat alongside Ninja, Zoo New York's older resident mountain lion.

Why does it matter?

Wild predators face hazards, including poisoning, that may begin much lower on the food chain.

When rodenticides are used to kill rats and mice, the toxins do not always stop there. Predators and scavengers can be exposed by eating poisoned prey, and that can affect species far beyond the intended target.

Mountain lions are apex predators, and harm to them can signal broader environmental problems involving pest control, habitat pressures, and human-wildlife overlap.

NNY360 reported that Clover is the 32nd mountain lion Oakland Zoo has rescued.

What's being done?

For Clover and Rain, the immediate answer is professional care.

Since both cubs were deemed non-releasable, placing them in a managed habitat gives them safety, medical oversight, and a stable environment that can also help educate visitors about wildlife conservation.

Instead of returning to the wild, Clover and Rain now have the chance to mature in safety.

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