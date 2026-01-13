  • Outdoors Outdoors

Biker captures incredible video of wild predator making its way across trail: 'So scary coming face to face'

"Saw it pop out of the bushes."

by Matthew Swigonski
A mountain lion sighting sent one TikToker into a frenzy.

Photo Credit: TikTok

It's hard to beat a nice, peaceful bike ride to clear your mind, but for one biker, a leisurely afternoon ride was interrupted by a heart-stopping encounter with a roaming mountain lion

What's happening?

TikToker Trevor Shor (@trevorshor) went for a bike ride with his father on a set of trails in Newbury Park, California. 

Although the sun was shining, their afternoon nearly turned into a complete nightmare

@trevorshor HUGE mountain lion stopped us right in our tracks on a mountain bike ride in Newbury Park, CA. Saw it pop out of the bushes, it noticed us, froze and locked eyes with me. It stayed there for a good 30 seconds or so and then finally started walking down the path (in the direction we needed to go lol.) Eventually it ran off the road into the hills again. Dad of course had to taunt the thing by meowing at it 🙀 #mountainlion #wildlife ♬ original sound - Trevor Shor

Shor managed to film a mountain lion exiting the brush just feet away from the bike trail. 

"Saw it pop out of the bushes, it noticed us, froze and locked eyes with me. It stayed there for a good 30 seconds or so and then finally started walking down the path," Shor wrote. 

"Eventually it ran off the road into the hills again."

Why is this mountain lion sighting concerning?

As a user observed in the comments section, one odd detail about the mountain lion immediately stood out: the animal appeared to have a collar around its neck. 

"That collar means he's being tracked for research," they wrote. 

"So cool. But still so scary coming face to face with it," Shor replied.

While it wasn't clear how long the mountain lion had been monitored or by whom, the species' presence wasn't unheard of in Southern California. 

However, the mountain lion population in California isn't quite as robust as many assume.   

In 2024, the Los Angeles Times reported that there were a couple thousand fewer mountain lions in the state than previously thought. 

A study led by researchers from the California Mountain Lion Project estimated that there were between 3,200 and 4,500 mountain lions, a far cry from the original estimate of 6,000.   

What's being done about mountain lion encounters?

Despite a smaller estimated population, mountain lion sightings are still somewhat common in rural areas of California. 

But as human activity expands into mountain lions' natural habitat, the species can be forced out of its territory in search of food and seclusion. 

In early 2025, the Ventura County Sheriff's Office posted on Facebook after a cluster of mountain lion sightings was reported in the area. The post offered plenty of useful tips for staying safe. 

"If you see a mountain lion, especially one feeding or with offspring, keep your distance. Most mountain lions prefer to avoid confrontation," the department began. 

"If you encounter a mountain lion, do not run. Instead, face the animal, make noise, and try to appear larger." 

Mountain lions are a vital species that help maintain ecosystem health by controlling their prey, such as deer and elk, preventing the overgrazing of plants, and protecting crucial waterways. 

By ensuring the health and safety of the mountain lion population, Californians can more effectively promote biodiversity in the region.  

