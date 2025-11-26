Hiker captures video of unbelievable encounter with wild animal: 'Saw my life flash before my eyes'

The best course of action is to avoid interactions with wild animals.

A hiker took to TikTok to share a video of a situation that could have ended in injury or even death. The video captures the split second when a wild mountain goat could have charged the hiker, all because of another person's poor choice.

The short video shows the hiker's point of view as they come upon a mountain goat on a trail. A group of other people can be seen farther down the trail, on the other side of the mountain goat.

Viewers can clearly see a member of the group pick up a rock and throw it at the mountain goat, causing it to buck. The camera jerks as the TikTok poster tries to determine if the goat is coming their way.

"Saw my life flash before my eyes," wrote the hiker in the video's caption.

Interacting with wildlife can be extremely dangerous. While many wild animal attacks are the result of unprovoked encounters, intentional encounters like the one in this video are becoming more common due to sprawling human developments.

As humans and animals come into contact more frequently, there is a greater opportunity for conflict to occur.

FROM OUR PARTNER Get up to 25% off clinically backed hair growth and repair products — but only for a limited time TYPEBEA is the performance-led haircare brand known for its clinically proven and paraben-free haircare — and it just announced its biggest sale of the year. For a limited time, get 25% off TYPEBEA’s most-loved formulas, including the award-winning scalp serum and the intense repair leave-in treatment, which is clinically proven to reduce breakage by 80% after one use. Learn more

Wild animals that attack humans are typically euthanized by wildlife officials. Experts say that if an animal attacks, even if it was provoked, there's potential for it to lash out again. That includes endangered species.

In California, gray wolves have begun to make a resurgence. Right now, there are only about 50 to 70 of the endangered carnivores in the state. Wildlife officials made the difficult decision to kill a limited number of the wolves after large groups of cattle started to turn up dead. Experts say killing the predators is the surest method of preventing cow deaths.

Commenters on TikTok were appalled by the bad behavior displayed in the hiker's video.

"Why the f*** would he throw a rock at it?" posted one user.

The best course of action is to avoid interactions with wild animals. If one is spotted, humans should work to get away from it as quickly as possible without startling it.

💰Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.