Climber shares disgusting video from Mount Everest base camp: 'This is sad'

Climbing Mount Everest is a huge feat. It's the tallest point on Earth, and it's got stunning visuals. However, it's become a tourist destination, and one Redditor shared what they found when visiting the mountain.

As the video posted in the r/BeAmazed subreddit pans along the icy scenes, you can see tons and tons of houses and buildings all set up. It's the base camp at Mount Everest.

Unfortunately, this is not the only sign of humans as you climb up the tallest mountain. Other Mount Everest visitors have complained about trash, including discarded tents, oxygen containers, food, and human waste. Every hiker leaves about 18 pounds of trash, which ruins the experience for other visitors.

Additionally, many visitors are also taking selfies as they do at so many popular destinations.

According to Climbing Kilimanjaro, "7,269 individuals have summited Mount Everest, with a total of 12,884 successful ascents, considering multiple climbs by individuals."

The number of people attempting the climb has grown over the years. From 1920 to 1980, fewer than 50 people a year attempted the feat. In the 1990s, that number grew to between 150 and 200 per year. Then, in the 2000s to 300 to 400, and in 2024, more than 1,000 climbers attempted it, and 861 were successful.

"Overcrowding became a significant issue, with 'traffic jams' in the death zone leading to heightened risks," according to Climbing Kilimanjaro.

The website added, "Climbing Everest remains perilous, with 335 recorded deaths as of December 2024."

The cost isn't cheap to make the summit either. In 2025, it will cost you $15,000.

Redditors in the comments were appalled by the footage.

One user said, "Wow, this is sad. We're really destroying this beautiful planet."

Another commented, "We are ruining a natural wonder."

