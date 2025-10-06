Hundreds trapped on world's tallest mountain following devastating blizzard: 'I've never experienced anything like this'

"I was so lucky to get out."

More than 200 hikers are stranded on Mount Everest, the BBC reports, after an unusual and out-of-season blizzard caught visitors off guard.

What's happening?

Mount Everest is arguably the world's tallest mountain, according to NOAA, and those who attempt to summit it must do so without reliable access to outside communication.

Despite its global renown, Everest isn't an attraction open to all — those who wish to traverse its notoriously brutal conditions must meet several prerequisites. Preparation to climb it is intensive, and as such, anyone undertaking the effort is necessarily an experienced hiker.

On Friday, Oct. 3, what hikers described as a sudden, heavy snowstorm commenced, continuing into Saturday. Initially, 1,000 hikers were stranded by the snowfall, but hundreds have since been assisted by rescue teams.

Individuals caught in the initial storm described a tense, volatile situation, with snow falling so quickly that many feared being buried alive while they slept.

Hikers who were rescued or who have since made contact with the media emphasized the bizarre weather and struggled to understand how so many were confounded by it.

"I've come to the Himalayas around 20 times, but I've never experienced weather like this," said Dong Shuchang, identified by the BBC as a "seasoned hiker." Fellow climber Geshuang Chen was equally perplexed by the abrupt shift in conditions.

"All of us are experienced hikers, but this blizzard was still extremely difficult to deal with. I was so lucky to get out," she told the outlet.

Why is this incident concerning?

Everest is a prominent site for tourism and trekking, the scale of hikers affected was broad, and a consistent theme emerged in global news coverage of the event: extreme weather.

"It was the most extreme weather I've ever faced in all my hiking experiences, without question," Dong said in a post on Weibo, according to the Guardian. Everest straddles China and Nepal, and related landslides in the latter nation killed nearly 50 people during the same weather incident.

Extreme weather isn't synonymous with "really bad weather," nor are major weather events like hurricanes and floods inherently "extreme."

The phenomenon is defined by the USDA as "occurrences of unusually severe weather or climate conditions."

2025 has been marked by extreme weather, from the Los Angeles-area wildfires in January to extreme heat in Japan and floods in Texas. Wildfires, heatwaves, and floods have always been part of Earth's weather patterns, but an overheating planet supercharges these systems.

"The weather this year is not normal. The guide said he had never encountered such weather in October. And it happened all too suddenly," Chen said, according to People.

What's being done about it?

On Monday, Oct. 6, the exact number of hikers still stranded was unknown, and rescue efforts continued.

Unfortunately, extreme weather has become the new normal worldwide, and keeping track of key climate issues is imperative as weather systems rapidly change.

