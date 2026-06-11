Summit climber's video from Everest's final camp shows why the world's highest campsite is being called a junkyard

Waste left high on Everest does more than scar the mountain: it can threaten later climbers and leaves local workers and cleanup crews with the dangerous job of carrying it back down.

Online backlash is building after footage from Mount Everest's final camp showed one of the world's most recognizable natural landmarks covered in trash.

Filmed at Camp IV, the last stop before climbers make their summit attempt, the video has renewed criticism over how quickly even extraordinary places can be reduced to dumping grounds.

This is Camp IV on Mt Everest (~7,900 m), the highest campsite on Earth and the final stop before the summit.



What should be one of the most extraordinary places on the planet has, in many ways, become one of the ugliest faces of Everest's commercialisation. Abandoned tents,… pic.twitter.com/0Th04sCa5J — Everest Today (@EverestToday) June 1, 2026

Everest Today shared the video on June 1 and credited it to summit climber Angelina Angelova. In the footage, the mountain is scattered with abandoned oxygen bottles, torn tents, food cans, and other debris.

The footage emerged during a record spring season on Everest, where 492 permits were issued in 2026. China's restrictions on access from the mountain's northern side have sent more climbers onto Nepal's route as well, adding to the strain on an already crowded peak.

Waste left high on Everest does more than scar the mountain: it can threaten later climbers and leaves local workers and cleanup crews with the dangerous job of carrying it back down. And because of the lack of oxygen and humidity in the atmosphere due to the elevation, even organic waste and debris don't break down, meaning that any unremoved waste will stay on the slopes almost indefinitely.

Experts estimate that the camp IV area alone may now contain around 40 to 50 metric tons of trash. Much of the problem is concentrated near the summit in the so-called "death zone," where thin air and exhaustion make simple survival the priority.

Authorities are trying to address the problem by requiring climbers to bring down at least two kilograms of trash from above Camp II, while also considering ranger teams, drones, and fixed-rope retrieval systems to help with cleanup.

Commenters on social media were quick to share their disappointment regarding the footage.

"The world's highest landfill," one user said.

"Horrific," another added.

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