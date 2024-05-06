Research uncovers side effect of sudden decrease in car use during pandemic: 'Each fluctuation ... became an unplanned experiment'

"This could be especially useful in terms of measuring the potential impact of low emission zones and other environmental initiatives in town and cities worldwide."

Research by a Ph.D. student from the University of Aberdeen in Scotland has revealed how one common plant can give clues about local pollution levels.

As Phys.org detailed, Thomas Daniya's proposed research project was affected by the coronavirus pandemic. Travel restrictions meant he couldn't investigate how moss could measure the levels of polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAH) in cities.

That saw Daniya turn his attention to his local area, gathering moss samples from parks and public spaces to see if they could be used to measure PAH levels.

PAH, which is one of the air pollutants released by dirty fuel–powered cars, was found in surprisingly high levels in residential areas. While the COVID-19 pandemic restricted Daniya's ability to travel, it did open up a useful way to compare the samples.

With people driving less often under stay-at-home orders, a comparison could be made between levels recorded when travel wasn't common vs. levels when restrictions were eased.

"When travel restrictions were enforced, car usage significantly decreased," Daniya said, per Phys.org. "So each fluctuation in Aberdeen's COVID-19 restriction level became an unplanned experiment, allowing me to examine the impact of cars and traffic on PAH."

Join our newsletter Good news, green hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

"One of the most intriguing findings was the variations between different localities. While I anticipated that roadside mosses would contain significant levels of PAH, the same was true of residential areas when restrictions lifted and regular travel activity resumed."

The findings suggest that personal driving decisions can impact air quality, but they also make a case that citizen scientists can use moss to analyze pollution levels where they live.

"This could be especially useful in terms of measuring the potential impact of low emission zones and other environmental initiatives in town and cities worldwide, contributing to the evidence available to policymakers responsible for improving local air quality," Stephen Bowden, Daniya's Ph.D. supervisor, told Phys.org.

🗣️ Which factor would most effectively motivate you to use an electric scooter-sharing service?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

Indeed, the humble moss could be used to inform local governments that walkable areas, low-traffic zones, bike lanes, and increased public transport could improve air quality for residents — given that tailpipe pollution from vehicles is linked to respiratory and cardiovascular illnesses.

Join our free newsletter for cool news and cool tips that make it easy to help yourself while helping the planet.