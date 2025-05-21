Officials issue critical update after reservoir experiences massive change in levels: 'This is actually a good sign'

Water levels in Mosquito Lake near Warren, Ohio, have risen to near-record heights, marking the fourth-highest level in U.S. Army Corps of Engineers records, WFMJ reported.

The lake reached 902.55 feet, just shy of the record of 902.97 feet set in 1947. This dramatic increase occurred when the reservoir went from just 7% capacity to 62% in a few days thanks to an unusual storm that stalled over the area.

This higher water level is good news for nearby communities. If the reservoir hadn't been functioning properly, areas of Niles and outer Youngstown would have experienced moderate flooding of more than three inches.

The rising water level demonstrates that natural infrastructure can protect communities while providing water security. The reservoir is a buffer against flooding and drought, showing how well-designed water systems can adapt to changing climate conditions.

Water management systems such as Mosquito Lake include built-in safeguards to prevent overcapacity issues. One unique feature of this reservoir is its natural spillway that flows into Lake Erie — unlike typical precipitation in the area, which flows toward the Ohio River.

Reservoir systems are proving especially valuable as weather patterns become less predictable. They store excess water during heavy rainfall and release it during dry periods to create a more balanced water cycle for surrounding communities.

"This is actually a good sign. It indicates that the lake is working as intended and preventing flooding in surrounding areas," explained Andrew Byrne, a Corps public affairs specialist.

Megan Gottlieb, lead engineer of the Corps' water management department, said that with more water in Mosquito Lake, her team has "more ammunition to fight with" if drought conditions emerge.

You can support local water management systems by staying informed about water conservation practices in your area. Simple actions such as reducing water usage and installing rain barrels at home help these systems work more effectively for everyone.

