Onlooker captures photo of hikers' dangerous behavior at US national park: 'A sheer drop'

"At least they're getting the scenery behind them."

National parks in the U.S. are some of the most beautiful places in the world. From the Grand Canyon and Mammoth Cave to Olympic National and Mount Rainier, the views are truly astonishing.

Completing some of the more adventurous and challenging hikes can be quite an accomplishment, which many people like to boast about on social media. Unfortunately, some people prioritize photos over the safety of themselves, other humans, and animals.

One Redditor snapped a picture of such a moment and shared it on the r/NationalPark subreddit.

"Touron when hiking Moro Rock. Seen at Sequoia today," the original poster wrote in the caption.

Photo Credit: Reddit



The attached image shows a person stopping in the middle of a path that appears to be a no-stopping zone for safety reasons, as there is a potentially deadly drop on both sides.

Visitors should mind the paths and never go off-trail. While it's whimsical to go off the beaten path with your career or on vacation, in a national park, trails are marked for human and animal safety and to better maintain them.

Hikers need to be aware of their role in environmental stewardship. Even though you can grab a soda and souvenirs at a shop in the parks, they are not theme parks. These parks house caves millions of years old, bodies of water home to prehistoric fish, and land that supports the roots of old-growth trees.

Sound is a vital issue, as visitors share the space with wild animals. If visitors choose to blast music on their phones or have loud conversations, it may cause animals that are native to the parks to migrate elsewhere or to attack humans, causing unnecessary euthanization.

Lastly, photography is not essential and is not worth anyone's life. While getting "the shot" can feel gratifying, it is not worth holding up a line on a precarious trail or risking a life standing off-trail.

The outdoors is for everyone, regardless of your appearance, age, or physical ability. But it is still a privilege to spend time in national parks.

A fellow Redditor asked for clarification in the comments.

"Sorry, a touron for….doing the exact same thing you're doing? At least they're getting the scenery behind them," they wrote.

The OP explained: "I was standing on the correct side of the rail. These people were standing on a sheer drop. … I do try my hardest not to be one of them."

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.