Routine cleaning visit turns wild when workers find bull moose tangled in a backyard playset

Footage shows an officer rushing forward with a knife to slice through the straps before retreating as the moose regains its feet and moves toward the officers.

Workers cleaning a short-term rental in Fairplay, Colorado, faced a wildlife emergency when they discovered a young bull moose ensnared in a backyard play area.

Video of the rescue shows how quickly a human-made backyard hazard can become dangerous for both animals and people.

What happened?

While preparing to clean the property, Tessie and Jason Nay spotted the moose. Straps from a children's play course had caught its antlers, preventing it from getting loose or even lying down.

"Trapped. Couldn't go anywhere. He couldn't lay down," Jason Nay told CBS News.

After calling for assistance, the Nays were put in touch with Colorado Parks and Wildlife. Officers reached the property roughly an hour later.

CPW said the animal was briefly immobilized with a taser instead of tranquilized, citing moose's sensitivity to those drugs and the risk of overheating during sedation.

Footage shows an officer rushing forward with a knife to slice through the straps before retreating as the moose regains its feet and moves toward the officers.

No one was injured, and the moose was unharmed as well.

Why does it matter?

Entanglements such as this are common; CPW regularly deals with animals snared in ropes, netting, fencing, and similar objects.

A moose under stress can injure itself, damage property, and charge people nearby.

Afterward, the property owners took down the rope feature, removing the hazard that had trapped the moose.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.