Experts stunned as trail cameras capture bizarre phenomenon in US wilderness: 'I was even more shocked'

"Just proves there is always something new to learn about the outdoors."

Moths were caught drinking the tears of a bull moose, but it's no crying shame.

For the first time ever, trail cameras have captured footage of moths feasting on the tears of a moose. The rare phenomenon that was caught in Vermont was studied in the Ecosphere Journal.

At first glance, this behavior might seem incredibly bizarre, but it is known as "puddling" and is thought to happen when moths are looking for nutrients like sodium.

Beyond just making for some pretty spooky pictures, the capturing of this moment was the first documented interaction between the two species.

The author of the study, Laurence Clarfeld, told Outsider, "I'd speculate that the moths are detecting whatever mineral/nutrient they are seeking, the source of which, in this case, just happens to be moose tears."

"I was even more shocked to find this particular species interaction had never been documented in the scientific literature," he continued.

FROM OUR PARTNER Perk up the winter blues with natural, hemp-derived gummies Camino's hemp-derived gummies naturally support balance and recovery without disrupting your routine, so you can enjoy reliable, consistent dosing without guesswork or habit-forming ingredients. Flavors like sparkling pear for social events and tropical-burst for recovery deliver a sophisticated, elevated taste experience — and orchard peach for balance offers everyday support for managing stress while staying clear-headed and elevated. Learn more

Trail cameras are an incredible tool for studying animals without encroaching on their habitats and potentially causing them harm.

Whether it's capturing a glimpse of an elusive animal or sighting a new baby creature, trail cameras can allow conservationists a non-invasive insight into the animal kingdom. They can track population numbers and any health concerns of endangered creatures.

With this important footage, scientists can know how best to protect habitats and try to prevent the extinction of endangered wildlife.

Likewise, videos from trail cameras can help document successes and failures of conservation efforts.

The more informed conservation efforts are, the more that ecosystems and rare creatures will thrive.

After the fascinating footage of the moths swarming the crying moose was posted on Facebook, many people shared their surprise at the uncommon phenomenon.

"So cool! Awesome to document it for the first time!" a Facebook user commented.

"Just proves there is always something new to learn about the outdoors," another wrote.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.



