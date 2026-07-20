Colorado hiker breaks into a run as 2 moose follow her down a mountain trail

"I was excited and thought it was so cool at first… until the moose started moving in."

A Colorado hiker was walking along the Snowflake Trail in Breckenridge last Tuesday when what began as an exciting wildlife sighting turned tense: two moose started following her down the trail.

The encounter was a reminder that a thrilling animal sighting can quickly become dangerous when people and large wild animals end up too close together.

What happened?

Around half a mile into a hike on Breckenridge's Snowflake Trail last Tuesday, Amy Hotchkiss came across two moose.

The trail is known for its mountain views, pine cover, and wildflowers, making it the kind of place where spotting wildlife might seem like part of the experience.

According to Fox Weather, the moment grew unsettling when the moose sped up and began reducing the distance behind her.

In a video Hotchkiss shared, she keeps moving along the trail before eventually breaking into a run as the animals follow. The moose later moved off the trail and back into the surrounding area.

Although moose are usually not aggressive, they can become dangerous when they are bothered by people, dogs, or traffic, or when they are tired or looking for food. In late spring and summer, cows with calves may also react aggressively if someone gets too close.

Wildlife officials say there are warning signs to watch for.

Guidance from the Alaska Department of Fish and Game says bristling hair on a moose's hump, ears laid back, and repeated lip-licking can signal that someone is too close and needs to back away.

Why does it matter?

Moose are enormous, powerful animals, and a surprise encounter on the trail can become a safety emergency in seconds.

The incident also reflects a broader human-wildlife issue. As more people spend time recreating near animal habitats, the chances of stressful encounters can rise.

Trails, roads, pets, and expanding development can all put pressure on wildlife and reduce the space animals have away from people. In that sense, situations like this are not only about one hiker's scare — they also show how human activity can shape animal behavior.

What can I do?

If you encounter a moose on a trail, the most important thing to do is create distance.

Do not approach the animal for a better look, photo, or video. If it appears agitated, give it space and put a sturdy object between you and the moose when possible.

Hikers can also reduce the risk of conflict by keeping dogs under control, staying alert in areas with known wildlife activity, and avoiding getting between a cow moose and a calf.

Even well-meaning outdoor recreation can feel threatening to an animal that is already stressed.

Coexistence depends on people respecting wild animals as wild. That means giving them space, following posted warnings, and remembering that a trail is not just a recreational area — it is also habitat.

For Hotchkiss, the encounter shifted from exciting to frightening almost immediately.

"I was excited and thought it was so cool at first… until the moose started moving in," she told Storyful News, according to Fox Weather.

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