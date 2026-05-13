Moose that were once hunted to extinction return to Germany

Moose are making an unlikely comeback in Germany. After being hunted to extinction centuries ago, the giant animals are once again turning up in forests and wetlands near the Poland and Czech Republic borders.

According to Euro News, sightings are increasing in eastern Germany as moose cross over from Poland and the Czech Republic. They can move up to 30 kilometers (18.6 miles) in a day, which helps explain how they have been showing up across multiple regions.

Some of the animals have even become minor celebrities. As Euronews recounted, one of the best-known was Knutschi, a moose that came from Poland in 2008 and moved through a number of German states. More recently, a moose named Emil inspired a site that follows his travels across Europe after appearances in Austria and later in the Bohemian and Bavarian Forests.

That kind of tracking has helped turn a wildlife recovery story into something people can follow almost in real time.

This is more than a TV-worthy wildlife story, however. Citing the World Wide Fund for Nature, Euronews noted that moose once ranged across Germany but were gone by the Middle Ages because of hunting and habitat loss. Their return suggests that conservation efforts in neighboring countries — especially Poland and the Czech Republic — are helping the large mammals recover and reoccupy their former habitats.

According to data from the German Nature and Biodiversity Conservation Union, Poland now has around 30,000 moose. As populations rebound, more animals are moving westward.

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That could be good news for biodiversity, but it also creates challenges for people. Euronews said that NABU considers road traffic the main threat to moose in Germany, and collisions can be severe because the animals stand roughly 4.5 to 6.5 feet tall and can weigh over 1,500 pounds. In Poland, moose-related road accidents have become a major source of tension, with hunting allowed again in some cases to manage risks.

Successful conservation often brings wildlife back into shared landscapes, and that means planning for coexistence matters just as much as protection.

Euronews reported that only about 15 to 20 moose are believed to live in Germany, even though an estimated 10 to 15 pass through the northeast each year. Brandenburg is especially attractive to moose because of its broad forests, wetlands, and relatively sparse human population.

Euronews further stated that, according to newspaper Die Welt, experts do not view the animals as an "acute problem" yet because the population in Germany remains very small. But if more moose keep moving west from Poland, the once-lost giants may be back for good.

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