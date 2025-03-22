Homeowner stunned by eerie figure caught on camera: 'I was not prepared'

Some wildlife visitors in your yard can be cute, but not all are welcoming or safe. One TikToker was just getting groceries when they had a big visitor.

AK Borealis Girl (@akhuntingrl21) posted a video of her going to the front door to receive her groceries when a moose walked around the house and went right to the door.

They told the person at the door, "I'm coming to protect you because I have a moose getting ready to walk around right here."

The creator pulled the delivery person in, and as they looked up, a moose was looking right at the camera.

One TikToker shared their surprise in the comments: "I was NOT prepared for her to be RIGHT there!"

What's happening?

Habitat loss is causing more wildlife to stroll through residential areas and have encounters with humans. Habitat loss is also reducing wildlife numbers.

According to the National Wildlife Federation, "Habitat loss — due to destruction, fragmentation, or degradation of habitat — is the primary threat to the survival of wildlife in the United States."

Humans destroy habitats for development, oil, gas, or agriculture. Roads or developments can also fragment wild animal habitats. Lastly, pollution and invasive species can change the ecosystem, removing food and habitat that animals need to survive.

The National Wildlife Federation noted that habitat degradation is one of the major threats to moose. These animals thrive in cool temperatures, so the rising temperatures in the summer months are causing them stress. When it's too warm, they don't eat, have lower weights, and can't reproduce.

Warmer winters are also causing a tick problem, putting moose at risk of anemia and death. In New Hampshire alone, moose populations have decreased by 40%. Experts attribute this to increased parasites due to shorter winters.

Why is habitat loss concerning?

While this may seem like a cute encounter, moose can be aggressive when provoked. According to the Alaska Department of Fish and Game, "More people in Alaska are injured by moose than by bears each year."

The website added, "People can be hurt when moose charge, stomp, and kick to protect themselves or their young."

As more wildlife habitats are removed, there will be more wildlife-human encounters, which can harm both.

Habitat loss can also contribute to declining wildlife populations, which is bad for ecosystems.

The Royal Society stressed the importance of biodiversity because humans can't have the air they breathe or the food they eat without it.

What's being done about habitat loss?

More conservation efforts are needed to replace lost habitats.

The National Wildlife Federation also said policies and practices are needed to combat rising temperatures, including reducing polluting gases, renewable energy, and practicing climate-friendly conservation.

You can use your voice to speak to your representatives to advocate for these policies.

