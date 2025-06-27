Locals alarmed as 'swarms of alien jellyfish' wash up on popular beaches: 'They can find themselves stranded on the shore'

The beaches around a popular English seaside destination are being overrun with vast numbers of moon jellyfish. Though generally harmless to humans, the sight is a warning sign of a more serious problem.

What's happening?

The Mirror reports that "swarms of alien jellyfish" are washing up on the beaches around Torquay in southwest England.

Despite their otherworldly appearance, moon jellyfish are actually native to the coastal waters of the U.K. and are common throughout the world. They are almost entirely water and lack both a brain and a heart. Unlike their venomous cousins, moon jellyfish pose no threat to people.

They are weak swimmers, and as Alexandra Bulgakova of the Marine Conservation Society explained to The Mirror: "Warm waters and abundant food can lead to jellyfish blooms, and if combined with onshore winds, they can find themselves stranded on the shore."

Why are abundant jellyfish a concern?

Moon jellyfish are plentiful and occupy a low position in the food chain. They serve as an essential food source for many marine species, including sea birds, fish, sharks, and turtles.

According to the National Marine Sanctuary Foundation, moon jellyfish are an indicator species. When their numbers explode, it's a sign that the health of the ocean's ecosystem is declining, as there are fewer predators to keep their numbers under control.

In the historically temperate U.K., soaring ocean temperatures and vast blooms of jellyfish are a sure sign that something's amiss. In general, warmer waters are conducive to extreme weather events, and British authorities issued heatwave and storm warnings in June 2025, per the BBC.

What can be done to control the jellyfish population?

Keeping moon jellyfish under control and, by extension, improving the overall health of the ocean begins with raising awareness of key environmental issues. Another practical and key step to ensuring less plastic ends up in the ocean is by reducing plastic waste. It's also essential to support local initiatives and back political candidates who prioritize the environment.

