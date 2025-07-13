Seventh grader goes above and beyond curriculum to demand action on worsening crisis: 'I was trying to think of something that I can do'

"He knows who he is, that's a real gift."

While the average middle schooler spends their summer at camps and hanging with friends, one Montpelier, Vermont, seventh grader made time in his schedule to advocate for the planet.

Abe Rosenberg has spent the past few months in his community, holding signs with friends that say "Drive Less, Walk More," according to the Montpelier Bridge. The Main Street Middle School student came up with the campaign as a way to make his mark on the climate justice movement on a local scale.

"I was feeling very overwhelmed by the climate situation we're in and worried about things I definitely couldn't control," he told Montpelier Bridge. "I was trying to think of something that I can do."

Rosenberg started simple with exploring advocacy, first by becoming a vegetarian and encouraging his family to make more sustainable choices in the grocery aisles.

As his habits evolved — and he learned more about climate activism through the lens of other youth leaders — Rosenberg felt inspired to take action.

"It seems like they all went out and were vigilant or protesting," he said, per Montpelier Bridge. "[So I thought] why not try that?"

The student met at the Vermont statehouse for "Day of Action: Rally for the Planet," during which he spoke with lawmakers and other local leaders about sustainability legislation.

During his visit, he was even able to chat with Senator Anne Watson, Chair of the Senate Committee on Natural Resources and Energy. Among the topics of conversation: Act 250, a landmark legislation in Vermont that balances land development and environmental protections.

More locally, Rosenberg has spoken with the school board about increasing climate education in classrooms. He's also active in MSMS_Sustain, a group at his school that promotes sustainable habits in the hallways. The club helps with access to recycling and composting and manages the school's lost-and-found to limit waste.

As his advocacy journey only continues to grow, Rosenberg's family is nothing but supportive of the young leader and his big plans to effect change.

"He knows who he is, that's a real gift. To know who you are is not that common in seventh grade," his dad, Eli Rosenberg, told Montpelier Bridge.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.