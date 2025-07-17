Advocates celebrate as critical redwood park expands by 1,500 acres: 'Breathtakingly beautiful'

Sonoma County in northern California added over 1,500 acres to Monte Rio Redwoods Regional Park, making the park four times larger and creating a conservation area of more than 34 square miles, reported Local News Matters.

The Save the Redwoods League paid $24 million to purchase the land from the Mendocino Redwoods Company and then transferred it to the county's Regional Parks Department.

After more than 100 years as timberland, this forest will now be open to the public and maintained as a natural habitat.

Several groups provided money for the purchase, including the California Wildlife Conservation Board and the Gordon and Betty Moore Foundation.

Located between Sonoma Coast State Park and the current Monte Rio Redwoods park, this addition forms a 22,000-acre forest block from the coast to Bohemian Highway.

The area contains waterways such as Dutch Bill, Freezeout, and Willow creeks, which provide homes for endangered coho salmon and steelhead trout.

The forest has mostly young redwoods that came back after logging in the mid-19th century removed almost all the original trees along the Russian River. These young redwoods benefit California's climate action plans because they absorb carbon more quickly than older trees and can store it for hundreds of years.

This addition supports California's aim to protect 30% of state lands by 2030 as part of its climate strategy. Park visitors can see a special 14-foot-wide redwood with a tunnel carved through it, one of the few older trees left in the area.

"This gorgeous property connects a network of protected lands, safeguarding critical wildlife corridors, salmon-bearing streams and fast-growing young redwood forests," said Steve Mietz, president and CEO of Save the Redwoods League.

"The Monte Rio Redwoods Expansion is a phenomenal win not only for the West County, but for all of Sonoma County," said supervisor Lynda Hopkins in a statement.

"This land is breathtakingly beautiful — and it's a vital part of our region's ecological health, climate resilience and cultural heritage."

