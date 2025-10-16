Officials issue warning following heartbreaking death of young seal: 'This incident is a reminder'

"The choices we make on the water affect more than just fish."

Wildlife officials in Hawaiʻi have issued a warning about certain fishing practices after discovering the death of a young monk seal.

What's happening?

The body of the two-year-old seal, known locally as Moana, was discovered on Manana Island off the eastern coast of the island of Oahu. According to Hawaii News Now, the seal's death was linked to jug fishing in the area, an unsustainable and dangerous fishing method.

Jug fishing is a fishing method that uses a baited line suspended from a plastic jug to catch fish. The jug is often left free-floating or anchored and only checked periodically for bites. If successful, the fish are then retrieved by hand. This method is usually used to catch catfish.

It becomes dangerous when a fish, marine mammal, or turtle grabs onto the bait and the fishing line breaks. The animal may end up dragging the excess gear, becoming entangled on the ocean floor, or becoming so exhausted that it cannot recover.

"This incident is a reminder that the choices we make on the water affect more than just fish," said John Silberstein, Oahu branch chief of the DLNR Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement, as per Hawaii News Now.

Why is this important?

Fishing-related plastic waste poses a great threat to our oceans and the wildlife that inhabits them. Animals, such as marine mammals and seabirds, frequently become entangled in or ingest plastic waste, often resulting in their unfortunate death.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

As reported by The Ocean Cleanup, over 75% of plastic in the Great Pacific Garbage Patch is fishing-related, highlighting just how widespread this issue is. Fishing plastic includes nets, traps, and lines. This waste not only harms wildlife but also damages habitats.

What's being done about preventing plastic waste?

There has been significant progress in improving fishing gear and preventing it from contaminating the ocean with plastic waste. For example, FishFocus reported that researchers have developed fishing gears that are made from 100% biodegradable materials, such as beech wood and bamboo. The adoption of these solutions could help improve the sustainability of the fishing industry by reducing plastic waste.

In addition to looking for sustainable solutions, many organizations are also working to clear up the plastic in our rivers and oceans. Volunteers work globally to remove ghost fishing gear from the ocean, and there have also been several remarkable inventions that show promise for helping to remove plastic waste from water bodies.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.