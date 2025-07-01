Experts issue warning over bird species that can cause power outages: 'Nests present operational concerns'

It's not uncommon for Texans to experience a flicker or outage in their power supply. But lately, a surprising culprit has been behind some of these interruptions — and it's not the weather or overworked grids. It's a noisy, colorful bird that's becoming a big problem in cities across the state.

What's happening?

According to a report by the Houston Chronicle, monk parakeets — bright green birds that first appeared in Texas through the pet trade in the 1960s — have become a growing nuisance in cities like Houston, Austin, and San Antonio. Unlike most parrots, they build large, communal nests, which they're increasingly constructing on utility poles and live transformers.

The nests, which can reach more than five feet in diameter and weigh hundreds of pounds, have triggered power outages and fire hazards. Their activity has prompted CenterPoint Energy to remove them when necessary, but the persistent birds often return and rebuild in the same spots.

Why are these birds concerning?

While monk parakeets may seem harmless — or even charming — their spread is a textbook example of how invasive species can disrupt local ecosystems. These birds aren't just damaging infrastructure. They're also outcompeting native birds for food and nesting space. Additionally, they strain areas already impacted by urban development and climate stress.

Power grid interruptions caused by the birds can affect homes, businesses, and critical infrastructure, increasing risk during extreme heat or storms — both of which are becoming more common due to climate change.

Beyond damaging infrastructure, monk parakeets pose broader risks to Texas' ecosystems. Invasive species like these can delay progress toward a safer, more stable future by jeopardizing our power systems. They also threaten native species that play essential roles in managing pests, pollinating plants, and maintaining balance in local habitats.

What's being done about the birds?

CenterPoint Energy continues to remove monk parakeets as needed, emphasizing that removals are done humanely as part of a broader avian protection plan.

"In some cases, monk parakeet nests present operational concerns, and we carefully remove them," CenterPoint Energy said. "As part of our comprehensive avian protection program, we manage bird nests in a humane manner."

Texans can help by reporting sightings to the Texas Invasive Bird Project, which tracks population trends and supports local efforts to mitigate the impact of these invasive birds.

