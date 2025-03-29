  • Outdoors Outdoors

Researchers ecstatic as trail cameras capture rare footage of elusive creature — here's what they saw

This isn't the only project looking to monitor rare animal species.

by Leo Collis
Researchers in Qatar are encouraged after camera traps in the desert captured a rare creature.

The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change announced that attempts to monitor the sand cat are proving successful. While it is a species of least concern on the IUCN Red List, Gulf Times noted it is considered endangered in the West Asian country. 

The sand cat is important to the desert ecosystem, as it helps keep populations of rodents and insects in check, with these animals being the feline's main food source. However, urban development and rodent hunting have put the sand cat at risk.

This demonstrates how human activity can have significant knock-on impacts throughout the animal kingdom. 

According to the International Union for Conservation of Nature, the global sand cat population is close to 30,000, but since it's elusive, it's difficult to fully understand the health of the species. 

That's why these camera traps are so important, allowing greater understanding of the sand cat's habits, feeding patterns, and the impact of the warming planet on the animal's survival.

This isn't the only project looking to monitor rare animal species. In Pune, India, camera traps captured an Indian pangolin. Meanwhile, researchers in Northern India obtained footage of a Pallas' cat, providing evidence that the animal might be expanding its range as it responds to environmental and human-caused changes.

We certainly don't want to lose these remarkable creatures, but preventing extinction is not the only reason that conservation efforts are important. Species loss can impact whole ecosystems, reducing human food security and increasing the threat of pathogens. 

In addition to ensuring vital habitats aren't lost to agriculture or development, we need to prevent the release of planet-warming gases that lead to rising global temperatures and an increase in extreme weather events. This can affect migration routes and breeding activity and diminish food sources, too. 

With this in mind, consider the ways you can cut your reliance on dirty fuels. This could be achieved by swapping a gas-guzzling car for an electric alternative or by investing in solar panels to avoid grid-provided energy that likely comes from power plants that burn coal, gas, or oil

x