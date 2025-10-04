Experts issue warning after capturing unexpected creature near US harbor: 'Provide as many details as possible'

As cute as an animal is, its observation is not always good news. Look no further than Hawaiʻi, where a mongoose has been captured, raising concerns over its presence in a territory where it is not supposed to be.

What's happening in Kauaʻi?

A specimen of the weasel-like, carnivorous mammal was captured in early September 2025 near a marine harbor in Kauaʻi, Hawaiʻi, per the Kauaʻi Invasive Species Committee.

Photo Credit: Department of Agriculture & Biosecurity

FOX Weather reported that the mongoose may have been introduced to Hawaiʻi during the 1800s by sugar plantation owners. The mongooses were supposed to control rat populations on the islands, including Oʻahu, Maui, Molokaʻi, and the Big Island.

No permanent population has been established on Kauaʻi. Because of this, the recent capture of the mongoose there has renewed concerns over the threats this invasive species poses.

Why is controlling invasive species important?

According to experts, FOX Weather reported at least five live mongooses have been caught on Kauaʻi since 2012. Many of them may have arrived by boat.

The Hawaiʻi Department of Agriculture and Biosecurity and the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Wildlife Services are trying to determine the origin of this most recent mongoose.

From seed dispersal to pollination, native plant and animal species help ecosystems be more resilient. The problem is that invasive species outcompete them for critical resources and can more directly jeopardize the survival of some of them.

Ground-nesting animals and endangered sea turtles are particularly vulnerable to the presence of mongoose. According to the Hawaiʻi Invasive Species Council, they're opportunistic feeders that like to prey on their eggs and hatchlings.

HISC also stated that mongooses have even been linked to several animal extinctions in Jamaica and Fiji.

What is being done to rein in the mongoose presence?

Hawaiʻi residents who spot a mongoose are urged to report their sighting to the invasive species hotline at 808-643-7378. This will allow specialized staff to take the necessary measures quickly.

"Provide as many details as possible to help us assess your report, including related images and location details," the 643Pest Network said on its website.

