Volunteers launch ambitious effort to transform once-barren US landscape: 'Will stand as a living example'

One park in North Texas is working hard to earn its name through good old community effort.

At Monarch View Park in northwest Frisco, residents, conservation groups, and city partners have spent the past year transforming a once-barren slope into a thriving Blackland Prairie ecosystem.

According to Local Profile, they've planted more than 5,000 native plants across 90 species to bring back a landscape many had never seen in its original form.

The work is part of the Blackland Prairie Restoration Project, an effort to replace water-thirsty turf with resilient native grasses and wildflowers that support pollinators, strengthen soil health, and reconnect the community with the natural heritage of North Texas.

Backed by a grant from H-E-B and the Blackland Prairie Texas Master Naturalists, volunteers have used compost, erosion-control techniques, and locally sourced seeds to rebuild the site from the ground up.

"What started as a failed slope is now a thriving community restoration site," said Cory MacGillivray, Play Frisco's education and outreach supervisor, who noted the area's early plantings struggled against compacted soil and invasive grasses before the project took off.

In just a year, more than 200 residents and conservation partners have logged over 3,000 volunteer hours, returning month after month to weed, plant, water, and track wildlife.

The park now doubles as a living classroom, where volunteers document sightings on iNaturalist and learn how restoring native habitat strengthens water quality, supports pollinators (which are essential to our food security), and reduces the need for fertilizers and irrigation.

As the prairie matures, Monarch View will require less intervention and offer year-round habitat for butterflies, birds, and beneficial insects — especially along the Monarch Flyway, where the park's location gives migrating species a potential stopover.

"Similar projects are being discussed for Iron Horse Trail Wetlands, Northwest Community Park, and the upcoming Nature Center," MacGillivray said. "Each site will apply the same principles — using native plants, erosion-control methods, and community partnerships — to restore healthy ecosystems and create spaces where people can connect with nature."

Through collaboration and persistence, the once-struggling site is now positioned to inspire the city's future conservation work.

As MacGillivray put it, "Over time, Monarch View will stand as a living example of how resilient, native landscapes can thrive within Frisco's urban park system."

