Missouri woman is found dead downstream after flood sweeps home from foundation

"Between the weight and the constant waters underneath it, it just gave away on them."

After floodwaters tore a home from its foundation in Missouri, a woman was later found dead. According to The Guardian, the flooding came after repeated severe thunderstorms swamped roads, campgrounds, and communities along the rivers.

What happened?

Late Saturday morning, volunteers in Crawford County reportedly found the body of Faith Gregory, whose home near Huzzah Creek had been swept away by floodwaters.

Officials said she was discovered about 1.8 miles downstream from the house, and the county sheriff's office later said no one else in the county was still unaccounted for.

The National Weather Service issued flash flood warnings in parts of Missouri after thunderstorms kept moving over the same areas. It said the threat extended from the Ozarks into parts of the Ohio and Tennessee river valleys, where damaging winds and more flooding were still possible.

Road washouts around Camp Taum Sauk stranded children and staff near Lesterville, Missouri. Army National Guard Black Hawk helicopters then flew more than 200 campers to safety and reunited them with their families.

At the Bearcat Getaway campground along the Black River, people climbed onto a building to get above the rising water, but the structure later collapsed.

"Between the weight and the constant waters underneath it, it just gave away on them," said Sgt. Eddie Young to The Guardian.

Why does it matter?

Flash flooding is among the fastest-moving and deadliest weather threats because water can rise within minutes, cutting off escape routes and destroying buildings, roads, and vehicles before people have time to react. In Missouri, the flooding hit popular recreation areas filled with campers.

"It's very, very popular place for recreation," said Matt Beitscher, a lead meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in St. Louis, per The Guardian. "So there are campgrounds there. There are float trip locations there. A lot of vulnerable populations that would be susceptible to flash flooding."

Scientists say burning coal, oil, and natural gas is helping drive extreme weather events more.

What's being done?

On Friday, July 10, Missouri Gov. Mike Kehoe declared a state of emergency and activated a search-and-rescue team. Later that day, he said several major roads had become impassable and that hundreds of people had been rescued from floodwaters, rooftops, trees, and stranded vehicles.

In Reynolds County, rescue efforts were still continuing after boats overturned in the flooding, while Missouri's emergency management agency warned that storms moving south could still trigger more flash flooding in already soaked areas.

In a statement, Kehoe said, per The Guardian, "As recovery efforts continue and additional rain is expected, I urge everyone in flood-prone and low-lying areas to stay weather-aware, have multiple ways of receiving alerts, and be ready to take protective action."

"This is not the outcome that any of us were hoping for," the sheriff's office said. "Our thoughts and prayers are with Faith's family, friends, and all those affected by this tragic loss."

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