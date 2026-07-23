Missing since the Fourth of July, dog is pulled from San Francisco Bay by firefighters

A tiny dog that had been missing since the Fourth of July survived an exhausting swim into San Francisco Bay before firefighters pulled it to safety on Saturday in a dramatic weekend rescue.

After nearly two weeks away from home, the pup was reunited with its owners, bringing an end to an ordeal that could have turned tragic.

What happened?

According to the Los Angeles Times, what the Menlo Park Fire Protection District later described as an "all-hands-on-deck mission" started over the weekend when a resident reported seeing the missing dog moving farther into the bay. The animal had reportedly been gone since the Fourth of July holiday.

Citing a Facebook post from the fire district, the Times reported that firefighters used a drone to locate the small dog after it "just kept swimming."

A separate video posted by the East Palo Alto Police Department showed the rescue. In the footage, the dog swims through dark water as seagulls circle overhead before firefighters lift it out and wrap it in towels.

The police department summed up the ordeal this way: "Tiny dog escapes marsh, survives aerial assault by an organized gang of seagulls, and is rescued by the Menlo Park Fire Department. 12/10 action movie."

Why does it matter?

Pets often go missing around the Fourth of July, when fireworks and crowded gatherings can leave animals frightened and more likely to bolt.

The eventual reunion depended on more than the initial sighting: a bystander who spotted the dog and called for help, trained responders, and animal welfare organizations all played a role in bringing the pet home.

What's being done?

Firefighters deployed rescue crews and a drone to track the dog's position in the water, improving their chances of reaching the animal before it disappeared from view or became too exhausted to continue.

After the rescue, the Menlo Park Fire Protection District handed the dog over to the SPCA, which later reunited the pet with its owners.

Collars, ID tags, microchips, and quick contact with local authorities and shelters can all help when a pet goes missing near water, marshland, or roads.

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