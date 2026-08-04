A duck born without eyes and his short-spined companion will move indoors with custom diapers this winter

Two ducks with significant physical differences have found a place where they will not only be cared for but also welcomed as part of the household when winter arrives.

A TikTok post about the pair is drawing attention for an especially tender cold-weather plan: special diapers and a move indoors.

What happened?

On-screen text says Stevie "was born without eyes," and his companion Quasimodo, nicknamed "Quasi," "was born with a spinal deformity."

Together, the video introduces them as "the miracle ducks."

In the caption, the creator says the pair are at a farm where a rescue had been dropped off the day before.

As TikTok creator Daryl Strawberry (@darylstraberry) shared: "Two sweeties on the farm that I dropped a rescue off at yesterday! The woman said her husband is going to make them special diapers come winter, and they'll be living inside the house with her!"

In the comments, a viewer wrote, "Whoa! He's so bizarre! but adorable!"

The creator later wrote, "Ugh they are so cute."

Why does it matter?

For animals born with disabilities, proper care often requires ongoing adjustments, extra attention, and a willingness to rethink what a safe and comfortable home should look like.

Instead of spending the colder months outside, the plan is for the two high-needs ducks to stay indoors with special diapers.

Stevie and Quasimodo are being presented not as hopeless cases but as "miracle ducks" with personalities that inspire affection.

What's being done?

By winter, the ducks' caregivers expect to have an indoor setup ready for them, complete with special diapers made for their needs.

That kind of individualized care is often what makes rescue work sustainable.

It is not always dramatic — sometimes it comes down to changes in housing, mobility support, or making daily life cleaner and safer for both the animal and the people caring for it.

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