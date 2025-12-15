Scientists warn of serious risks in beloved lakes across Midwestern state: 'We have noticed an uptick'

Researchers testing water quality throughout Minnesota found troubling microplastic contamination present in every location they examined, raising urgent concerns about a state famous for its thousands of lakes.

What's happening?

According to Mpls.St.Paul Magazine, the Environment Minnesota Research and Policy Center collected samples from 40 locations across the state during the summer months. They were testing for four types of microplastics: beads, film, fragments, and microfibers.

The results revealed contamination in 100% of the samples taken.

Bodies of water in Ramsey County, including Lake Phalen and sections of the Mississippi River, contained microfibers. Many Hennepin County lakes showed contamination from both microfibers and plastic fragments.

"We have noticed an uptick in microplastic mentions that are allegedly affecting our oceans, marine life, and environment overall," said Katelynn Rolfes, conservation advocate at Environment Minnesota Research and Policy Center, per Mpls.St.Paul Magazine.

"We wanted to know: if microplastics are that prevalent in the ocean, are they going to show up in our lakes?"





The U.S. generates over 35 million tons of plastic waste annually, with 91% either burned or sent to landfills, according to Environment Minnesota. In 2022 alone, Minnesotans created more than 650,000 tons of plastic waste, recycling less than one-tenth of that total.

Why is microplastic pollution important?

Microplastics — plastic pieces smaller than five millimeters — pose major health risks to humans and wildlife. These particles infiltrate drinking water supplies and contaminate food chains, accumulating in the human body.

Research has linked microplastics to potential cardiovascular problems, reproductive issues, and other health complications.

For families that enjoy the outdoors in Minnesota, this contamination threatens their recreation and long-term health. The particles can carry toxic chemicals that leach into surrounding environments, affecting fish populations that residents eat and the ecosystems communities count on.

Scientists have discovered microplastics in human blood, lungs, and even placentas, showing how deeply these pollutants can penetrate our bodies.

What's being done about microplastics pollution?

Minnesota's Packaging Waste and Cost Reduction Act will take full effect in 2032, requiring manufacturers to take more responsibility for plastic packaging waste.

Meanwhile, advocates are pushing to overturn restrictions preventing cities across the state from enacting their own plastic bag policies, per the article.

"Microplastic pollution is tricky, but experts do not think it is hopeless," Rolfes told the magazine.

"It is hard to feel like we are making a difference all on our own by switching to glass Tupperware in our homes, but if we ask our community leaders to do the same, the bigger impact we can have."

