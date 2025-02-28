State proposes urgent action to curb spread of brutal animal disease — here's why they want to act fast

The state of Washington is hoping to curb the spread of chronic wasting disease with a ban on feeding and baiting game. If successful, it should be beneficial to both the ecosystem and local hunters.

Chronic wasting disease (CWD) is a brutal condition caused by a buildup of abnormal proteins called prions in the brain of the infected animal. The disease affects elk, moose, deer, and other creatures. Symptoms include weight loss, lethargy, erratic behavior, and ultimately death. There is no known risk of CWD infection in humans, but eating infected meat is not advised.

Animals become infected with CWD through the transfer of bodily fluids. When large numbers of potential vectors inhabit the same area, the chances of rapid spread skyrocket. This is the primary reason why Washington state has proposed a ban on feeding and baiting hunting game.

On top of the feeding and baiting ban, other rules have been proposed to track and limit the spread of CWD. Hunters and salvagers in the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife's Eastern region must have deer, elk, and moose tested for the disease.

It's expected that some hunters in the area will oppose the ban, but officials believe it will ultimately be to their benefit.

"The goal is to protect our cervid species and perpetuate hunting opportunities into the future," WDFW biologist Hunter Westacott said.

While hunting can appear cruel and brutal, it can actually help protect ecosystems when managed properly, as it helps prevent overpopulation. Overcrowded ecosystems can lead to issues such as food scarcity, loss of habitat, and, of course, the spread of disease. It's also an extremely low-emission food source.

Perhaps more importantly, this ban will help ensure that animals susceptible to CWD will be safer and their ecosystems will remain stable. It's a simple conservation effort that could prevent a conservation catastrophe.

