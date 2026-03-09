Experts issue warning as harmful growth wreaks havoc in waterways: 'We have no idea how it actually got there'

"It has very rapid growth, and it can establish some dense, impenetrable thickets."

A destructive, invasive weed has been detected in an Australian state for the first time in decades, according to a report by Australia's ABC News.

What's happening?

A significant outbreak of the mimosa pigra plant is spreading in Queensland. The non-native weed is also known as the giant sensitive tree, because it can grow nearly 20 feet tall.

Local officials are dumbfounded as to how it came to the region and said that it's the state's first detection of the plant in 25 years. The outbreak of thousands of plants and seedlings was found on government-owned land in use by a water supplier.

"We have no idea how it actually got there," said Michelle Smith, a state official for invasive plants and animals, per ABC News.

The weed is known to be present in other parts of Australia, like the wetlands of the Northern Territory.

Why is it concerning?

Mimosa pigra is highly invasive and can spread aggressively. If left unchecked, the plant can form into tall trees that could become a barrier for local wildlife. This could interrupt their habitats and prevent them from access to water and food.

"It has very rapid growth and it can establish some dense, impenetrable thickets and that has major impacts," Smith said, per ABC News. "It can smother other vegetation, primarily [and] it could smother pastures."

Any time an invasive species spreads somewhere new, it has the potential to damage the ecosystem. They can outcompete native species for resources and sometimes even directly prey on them. It's important for everyone to do their part and stay informed on potential invasives in their area.

Prioritizing native plants in your yard and community can help conserve natural resources, protect the food supply, limit the spread of disease, and support overall biodiversity.

What's being done about it?

Thankfully, officials said that the weed's infestation is not too severe and could likely be managed. They already performed chemical treatments and will continue monitoring the land for regrowth.

They asked the public to report any sightings of the plant to help stop its spread, and particularly urged boaters to be vigilant about keeping their equipment clean.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.