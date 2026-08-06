California families flock to Millerton Lake to escape triple-digit heat

Millerton Lake's planning during the heat wave gave families a way to get equipped before spending time in the water.

As Central Valley, California, temperatures climbed into triple digits, Millerton Lake drew families looking to cool off — and some found a safety benefit once they arrived.

The Fresno County destination was busy with people swimming and using everything from paddleboards to motorized watercraft to beat the heat, according to KSEE.

What's happening?

Before heading into the water, visitors showed up prepared for a full day outside, packing coolers, sunscreen, and umbrellas, KSEE reported.

Among them was 9-year-old Alondra, who visited from Chowchilla with her family on her first trip to Millerton Lake.

She told KSEE she got her life jacket when she arrived.

"All you have to do is just ask, and they'll give you one," Alondra said. "There's many different sizes. There's small, medium, and large for any type of kids or adults."

The station said the mix of activities at Millerton Lake included swimming, paddleboarding, jet skiing, and boating, underscoring the need for safety and courtesy among visitors.

Why does it matter?

Intense sun, long stretches outdoors, and crowded recreation areas can introduce risks for visitors, especially families with children.

Access to life jackets removes a barrier for those who do not own the equipment or who make a last-minute decision to head to the lake.

At a lake where some visitors stay near shore while others operate watercraft, basic training and shared etiquette can keep everyone safe.

Staying safe also means planning for sun exposure, watching children closely, and making sure everyone has the right gear and knowledge before getting in the water.

What's being done?

Millerton Lake's planning during the heat wave gave families a way to get equipped before spending time in the water.

Another visitor, Gary, told KSEE that he visited Millerton Lake for its boating opportunities.

He had advice for prospective boaters so passengers, swimmers, and others were protected.

"Get your boating license," Gary said. "Learn boat safety first."

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