Researchers stunned by grotesque discovery captured in street photos: 'You have to see it to believe it'

Hunters in Lebanon are killing millions of migrating birds as they fly over the country and posting images of their hunts on social media platforms, Mongabay reported.

What's happening?

A research project analyzed thousands of social media photos shared between 2011 and 2023, documenting around 30,000 killed birds across more than 200 species. The research, which was published in Oryx, found that almost 94% of these hunted birds belonged to species protected by law.

"The scale of it is intense. ... You have to see it to believe it," said Andre Raine, science director at Archipelago Research and Conservation. "You can go to mountaintops ... and it's just littered with snowdrifts of feathers of raptors, where you're wading through, sometimes up to your knees, in dead birds."

Many hunters openly pose with their kills online without fear of consequences. Birds such as European honey buzzards, white storks, and even endangered species including Egyptian vultures are targeted as they migrate between Europe and Africa.

Why is this mass bird slaughter concerning?

This hunting crisis threatens bird populations far beyond Lebanon's borders. When these birds are killed during migration, it undermines conservation efforts that European countries have invested millions of dollars in.

The issue affects you even if you live far from Lebanon. Many birds help control pest populations and maintain healthy ecosystems across multiple continents. Their loss disrupts nature's balance and could impact everything from agriculture to forest health in your region.

Michel Sawan, president of the Lebanese Association for Migratory Birds, points to weak enforcement as a major problem. "If anyone commits an environmental crime such as breaking the law of hunting, the fine is $5; if you want to buy 25 gunshots, they are $9," he explained.

With penalties this small, hunters have little reason to change their behavior.

The carnage is often driven by social media fame rather than food needs. Hunters display dead birds as "digital trophies" to gain likes and views, turning conservation violations into a form of online entertainment.

What's being done about migratory bird protection?

Conservation organizations are fighting back through education and direct action. Groups such as the Committee Against Bird Slaughter conduct bird protection camps in Lebanon, working to prevent hunting in critical areas during migration seasons.

If you care about protecting these birds, you can help by supporting international conservation groups focused on migratory species protection. Organizations working in Lebanon need resources to continue their monitoring and enforcement assistance efforts.

You can also use your social media presence for good by reporting photos and videos showing illegal hunting when you see them online. Though platforms have been slow to respond, increased pressure from users could help change actions around displaying wildlife crimes.

