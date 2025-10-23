New research uncovers troubling findings about migratory animals: 'They are in trouble'

A worrying new report indicates that all migratory species face risks due to rising global temperatures, presenting consequences for us all.

What's happening?

In February 2025, the United Nations' Convention on the Conservation of Migratory Species of Wild Animals, or CMS, gathered over 70 experts in Edinburgh, United Kingdom. In a workshop setting, they explored how rising global temperatures, extreme weather, and shifting water systems are negatively impacting migratory animals by altering travel ranges, shrinking habitats, and putting delicately balanced ecosystems in danger.

Now, a report sharing the findings from this convening has been made available. Workshop participants — including scientists, program managers, intergovernmental agencies, and non-governmental organizations — identified a range of impacts.

In an early-October press release announcing the report, the CMS described the North Atlantic right whale as "especially vulnerable" to these hazards. According to the report, the animals' migratory patterns are straying into dangerous parts of the ocean, their food sources are dwindling, and their reproduction rates are decreasing due to warming seas. Human activity — such as hunting, pollution, and noise from boats — appears to be a contributing factor.

Conflicts between humans and migrating elephants have also escalated due to shrinking elephant habitats. And marine heat waves combined with sea-level rise have posed challenges to seagrass meadows, which feed migrating sea turtles as well as capture carbon and protect coastlines.

Why are migratory species important?

Migrating animals are particularly essential to planetary health, with the UN noting their key role in maintaining the world's ecosystems by "pollinating plants, transporting key nutrients, preying on pests, and helping to store carbon."

As these species influence all of the regions they regularly visit, impacts on any one animal population can have enormous ripple effects, demonstrating the major consequences of rising temperatures.

"Migratory animals are the planet's early-warning system and they are in trouble," Amy Fraenkel, CMS executive secretary, said in the press release. "Climate change is having impacts now, and without urgent action, the survival of such species is in jeopardy."

In addition to the endangerment of migratory species, the interconnectedness of ecosystems globally means that human health, waterways, food systems, and local economies could also be at risk.

What can be done to protect migratory species?

The CMS workshop experts called for a surge in investments, knowledge sharing, and global coordination to realize the strategies that might save species as they move around the world.

"Case studies are pointing to key actions to help species adapt to climate change," said Des Thompson in a statement. Thompson advises the UN on climate and biodiversity issues.

"We need to share examples of successful work and practices, and this is especially important where we can work with Indigenous Peoples and traditional knowledge holders to devise community-based solutions."

Adopted in 1979, the CMS itself is a treaty bringing together 133 countries and states, as of 2022, with the aim of protecting at-risk species. One of its endeavors has been the conservation of the Central Asian Flyway, a flight path traveled by over 180 avian species.

Scientists are tracking current migratory paths and gearing conservationist efforts to these particular areas to help protect vulnerable species. In addition to advancing the clean energy transition at the household, community, state, and federal levels to mitigate the risks of rising temperatures posed by heat-trapping pollution, volunteering with local conservation programs can help to support animal populations close to home.

