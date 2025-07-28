Researchers make alarming discovery deep in caves rarely seen by humans: 'Can exist even in remote places'

Researchers have discovered microplastics in a remote, mountainous area of Greece.

What's happening?

A new study, presented at the 17th International Congress of the Geological Society of Greece in May, found a "significant" amount of blue and transparent microplastics present in the Gourgouthakas and Liontari caves.

Scientists sampled various water sources from the caves, which are located in the White Mountains of Crete. They discovered plastic "fibers and fragments" measuring less than 5 millimeters in diameter.

These areas are isolated and rarely see human activity. To conduct their research, scientists took a trip in August 2024 that required "hours of hiking and complex equipment transport," according to Greece-based outlet Ekathimerini.

"This practically means that microplastic pollution can exist even in remote places," Christos Pennos, a visiting professor at Aristotle University, told the publication.

Researchers believe that the microplastics may have been transported to the region by wind.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

Why is this discovery concerning?

Microplastics are an increasingly worrisome problem. Plastic does not decompose well in nature; instead, it breaks apart into smaller and smaller pieces over time, forming tiny microplastics. Some particles are also manufactured to these sizes intentionally for use in consumer goods, such as cosmetics and pharmaceuticals.

At such sizes, microplastics can be challenging to identify and completely remove from the environment. They can infiltrate soil and food systems. They can inhibit plant growth, putting crops at risk. And they can make their way into waterways and even the air. This form of plastic pollution is also being found in the bodies of animals and humans at record levels.

The full impact of microplastics on human health remains largely unexplored. However, several studies have found toxic microplastics in the brain, urine, lungs, and more. These particles could increase the risk of health issues such as cancer and neurological diseases.

What's being done about microplastics?

The presence of microplastics in the Gourgouthakas and Liontari caves suggests that the issue is widespread and difficult to contain.

Fortunately, researchers are exploring methods to mitigate microplastic contamination in key areas of concern. Some teams have investigated methods for filtering microplastics from water. Others are experimenting with ways to remove the contaminants from soil.

Individuals can make a difference by reducing their use of plastic in daily life. For example, swapping single-use plastic items for reusable products — such as glass water bottles, cotton bags, and stainless steel food containers — can save consumers money while preventing new plastic pollution from entering landfills.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.