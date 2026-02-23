  • Outdoors Outdoors

Rowing challenge participants make troubling discovery along national coastline: 'Worrying and … detrimental'

"There are so many unknowns."

by Daniel Gala
A study from the University of Surrey found that water samples taken around Great Britain had twice the previously measured concentration of microplastics.

Photo Credit: iStock

Participants in a recent rowing challenge aimed at collecting important data about the state of ocean waters have made a startling discovery.

What's happening?

While rowing 2,000 miles in 50 days, the participants collected sea water samples from various points surrounding Great Britain. Researchers found that the samples contained twice the previously measured concentration of microplastics, according to the University of Surrey

"Regardless of how long the microplastics have been in the sea, current levels are worrying and are detrimental to sea life," said Hannah Davies of the University of Surrey. "Not only do they cause physical harm to marine animals, but they also contaminate seawaters, potentially impacting the safety of humans who use the waters for leisure and work activities." 

Why is microplastic pollution concerning?

The findings were concerning but not necessarily surprising. Of the more than 500 million tons of plastic produced every year, roughly 22 million tons end up in the environment, according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature and Natural Resources.

Because plastic is nonbiodegradable, plastic pollution does not just go away. Instead, over time, it breaks down to smaller and smaller particles known as microplastics and their even tinier cousins, nanoplastics. 

While scientists have more to learn about the impact of microplastics on the environment, wildlife, and human health, the existing research has concerned them deeply. 

"There are so many unknowns," said Bernardo Lemos, an adjunct professor at Harvard University, per the magazine Harvard Medicine. "But we are seeing more data that suggest microplastics affect human biology." 

Specifically, experts have expressed concern that microplastic exposure can cause cancer and reproductive issues. 

"Studies in cell cultures, marine wildlife, and animal models indicate that microplastics can cause oxidative damage, DNA damage, and changes in gene activity, known risks for cancer development," according to Harvard Medicine. 

What's being done about it?

In order to reduce the amount of plastic pollution, the world needs to produce less plastic overall and what plastic is produced needs to be properly disposed of. 

While significantly reducing microplastic pollution will require a coordinated effort among governments, industries, and individual consumers, there are steps that everyone can take to make a difference. 

For example, choosing plastic-free alternatives for everyday items and supporting brands that use plastic-free packaging can reduce your plastic consumption and send an important message to companies. 

