Researchers make concerning discovery about emerging threat in the world's oceans: 'This discovery is critical'

Researchers are optimistic about the implications of this discovery.

by Simon Sage
Photo Credit: iStock

New research is suggesting that coral reefs are absorbing microplastics, according to the University of Waterloo.

Thanks to a series of tests, researchers showed that mucus secreted by a particular species of coral captures small plastic particles in the sea. The study conducted tests on both real and artificial corals.

"This discovery is critical because it helps us understand how microplastics attach to coral ecosystems, which is vital for developing effective removal strategies," said Boxin Zhao, a professor in the Department of Chemical Engineering.

Coral reefs are a pivotal piece of marine ecosystems. They act as a habitat for many species, filter toxins in the water, and generate oxygen. They're hotbeds of biodiversity and support many of the fish humans eat. 

Reefs also act as a physical barrier for shoreline protection in floods and storms. This makes it all the more tragic when bleaching events caused by sea temperature change wipe out reefs. This new research introduces the additional threat of microplastics choking off coral life.   

Rising sea temperatures are caused by unprecedented shifts in climate borne from human-made pollution. On an individual basis, we can cut that pollution by switching to EVs, installing heat pumps, getting our electrical grids off dirty fuels, and voting for climate-friendly candidates

Watch now: Giant snails invading New York City?

Finding plastic-free alternatives for everyday items can give those reefs a break, too. Plastics erode into tiny fragments that find their way into our waterways and eventually through the food web into fishery stocks and right into humans. Some links have been drawn between microplastics in humans and endocrine and fertility problems. 

While plastic clinging to coral is likely to be detrimental to its health, there's also potential for reefs to be deployed explicitly to capture microplastics. Researchers are optimistic about the implications of this discovery. 

"By understanding the forces involved in microplastic adhesion, we can design solutions that not only prevent further harm, but also mitigate further microplastic pollution in coral reefs," said co-author Sushanta Mitra.

