Researchers make alarming discoveries after studying fish in Great Lakes: 'Like I've never seen before'

The work is informing policy proposals for both the U.S. and Canada.

Scientists studying the Great Lakes have found unsettling amounts of microplastics. Research shows that the tiny fragments of plastic pollution have high levels of contamination.

What's happening?

According to a report from Inside Climate News, the presence of microplastics in environmental samples is increasing. Plastic particles, less than 5 millimeters, are being traced across the globe.

The Great Lakes hold about 90% of the United States' freshwater, and researchers are finding high concentrations of microplastics in their waters.

Chelsea Rochman, a microplastics researcher at the University of Toronto, has been studying fish from Lakes Ontario and Superior and the impact of microplastics on them.

"Near the city of Toronto, we find hundreds of particles in an individual fish, sometimes as many as 1,000 in the gut…" Rochman said. "So it's a contamination like I've never seen before." She noted that some "fish in the Great Lakes have some of the highest concentrations of plastic in the world …"

The widespread contamination concerns millions relying on the Great Lakes basin. People use the lakes for drinking water, agriculture, and industry.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

Why are microplastics in the Great Lakes important?

The presence of microplastics in our freshwater sources and the fish we consume is a public health issue. Human health impacts are still undetermined, but the damage to wildlife is more readily apparent. Studies on animals show low fertility, reproductive issues, behavioral changes, and metabolic disorders.

Scientists also discovered "microplastics in human brains, placentas, and other organs," highlighting the need for further study on their impact.

Microplastics enter our bodies from the air, water, and food. Reducing exposure is a prudent step for protecting our long-term health. It threatens the ecology of the Great Lakes and the well-being of its communities.

What's being done about preventing microplastics in our water sources?

Great Lakes researchers are seeking to understand how microplastics affect the environment. At the same time, they are developing solutions for their removal.

Rochman's work is informing policy proposals for both the U.S. and Canada. This includes monitoring frameworks and risk assessments.

Junhong Chen at the University of Chicago is co-leader of the Great Lakes RENEW Water Innovation Engine, a 10-year effort funded by a $160 million grant. Its mission is to remove contaminants from the water and recycle it into a "clean energy resource."

Even without a global treaty on plastic pollution, state legislation is taking action.

California implemented testing protocols for microplastics in drinking water. Michigan lawmakers introduced plans for microplastics research and a monitoring initiative. Treating stormwater runoff, trash traps, and limiting plastic entering lakes are also happening.

Individuals can make a difference by reducing their own plastic consumption. Choosing plastic-free options can create a healthier, cleaner future for everyone. Using less plastic is a great way to combat microplastics.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.