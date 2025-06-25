Scientists make concerning discovery after analyzing contents of birds' stomachs: 'Can alter animal behavior'

A loss of birds could be devastating for the ecosystem.

Microscopic anthropogenic waste, including microplastics and textile-based fibers, is increasingly being found in people, aquatic animals, and the surrounding environment.

But a study published in the journal Scientific Reports, shared by Nature.com, found that birds are also at risk of consuming this waste, which can have detrimental effects on them.

What's happening?

Since most studies involving microscopic anthropogenic waste and animals have focused on marine life, scientists decided to study nine common European passerine species to see whether they, too, are affected.

The study looked at the stomach contents of these birds to determine the amount of waste they ingested.

Researchers discovered that in 31 out of 149 birds, 57 waste particles were found, including microplastics (MPs) and artificial cellulosic microfibers (AFs) from textiles.

"Ingested or inhaled MPs and AFs can alter animal behavior, cause growth reduction, inflammation, oxidative stress, biochemical and structural damage, and dysfunctions in the gastrointestinal, excretory, and reproductive systems, with evidence of translocation to various organs and tissues," the study observed.

Why is this discovery concerning?

Plastic pollution contributes significantly to microscopic anthropogenic waste, primarily in the form of microplastics.

According to the study, "While total environmental pollution from MAW cannot be accurately determined, estimates show that annually over 300 tons of MP beads are released into the environment in China."

It also noted that "up to 300,000 and 320,000 tons of MPs" are found in "North American and European farmlands, respectively."

As plastic pollution degrades, the chemicals used to create it seep into our soil and water. When it breaks apart, it creates microplastics that ultimately end up in our bodies, as well as those of animals.

Microplastics have been linked to a number of health problems in humans, such as heart disease, an increased risk of cancer, and hormonal disruption.

When found in animals, such as the birds in the study, they can also cause health issues, which could lead to more animal deaths. This might result in an increase in endangered animals, as well as a disrupted food chain for humans and wildlife.

A loss of birds could also mean a loss of flora, as avian species spread spores that help keep trees and other plant life in forests and wilderness areas healthy.

What can I do about plastic pollution?

Although tackling plastic pollution will require more corporations and governments to step up, reducing individual use of plastic can help address the problem.

This can be achieved by switching from plastic shopping bags to reusable ones, seeking out foods that come in non-plastic packaging, or adding a water filter to your faucet instead of using disposable water bottles. Small changes soon add up.

Individuals can even take steps to reduce their exposure to microplastics by using an air purifier in the home that removes microplastics from the air. Avoiding reheating foods in plastic containers in the microwave is also good advice.

