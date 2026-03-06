Researchers make first-of-its-kind discovery about particles in city air: 'Important … to set limits'

Air pollution is well-known to be made up of soot, smoke, and "fine dust," but researchers in Germany have added tiny plastic particles to that list.

According to a peer-reviewed study in Communications Earth & Environment cited by Nature, the team measured both microplastics and nanoplastics outdoors near a busy road in Leipzig and found there were concentrated levels of plastic in the air.

What's happening?

According to the report, the team used high-volume air sampling systems with filters that were changed every day. The filters were then analyzed to identify the different plastic polymers. The study found that the plastic pollution was split pretty evenly between finer and coarser plastic particles, and interestingly, much of it was tire particles (65% of the total plastics).

"To protect health, it would be important to also take tire abrasion into account when regulating air quality and to set limits for microplastics in the air," said professor Hartmut Herrmann from the Leibniz Institute for Tropospheric Research, who led the study, according to Phys.org.

To make matters worse, the researchers also estimated how much plastic matter adults inhale in a setting like a busy road, and that estimate was about 2.1 micrograms per day for someone spending a full day at that location.

Why is this concerning?

Plastic filling the air is concerning because available research has found that breathing in or ingesting microplastics and nanoplastics causes long-term health complications, including heart health and respiratory health.

Scientists have also found that plastics have been found in the placenta as well as in reproductive fluids.

Another major issue with plastic pollution, according to the report, is the issue of varied data on how much we breathe in. Measuring microplastics can differ methodically, so building more consistent monitoring is a part of understanding what exposure means for public health.

What's being done for public health?

According to the report, Herrmann said that it would be important to include tire abrasion when regulating air quality and setting limits for plastic in the air to protect human and environmental health. The researchers also called for long-term studies to confirm the levels of toxicity of different plastic types to help support regulatory standards.

Although large entities and industries hold the brunt of accountability, if you're interested in making a difference, there are ways to change your plastic habits. Learning to use less plastic in your home by repurposing and reusing plastic items or by shopping smarter at the grocery store can reduce the amount of plastic being thrown out and produced.

