Scientists make disturbing discovery about hidden threat disrupting deep-sea currents: 'Could pose serious risks'

A new study from the University of Manchester and the United Kingdom's National Oceanography Centre has uncovered a hidden transport system for microplastics. Deep-sea "avalanches," or turbidity currents, are pushing large amounts of plastic from coastal zones to biodiversity hotspots more than 3,000 meters below the surface.

Oceanographic Magazine reported that scientists saw this happening for the first time in Whittard Canyon, deep in the Celtic Sea.

What's happening?

Powerful underwater currents are carrying plastic waste into some of the ocean's most fragile ecosystems.

The research team used sensors and samples from the ocean floor to track these underwater avalanches. They found that the fast-moving flows, some over 2.5 meters per second, carry more than just mud and sand. The currents are also pushing large quantities of microplastic fragments and fibers. Much of this waste comes from synthetic clothes that pass through water treatment systems and end up in the ocean, taking toxic per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances with them.

"Microplastics on their own can be toxic to deep-sea life," said Dr. Peng Chen, lead author of the study, which was published earlier this month in Environmental Science & Technology. "But they also act as carriers, transferring harmful pollutants like PFAS and heavy metals."

Why is this concerning?

The deep-sea currents that typically just bring oxygen and nutrients to marine life are now also delivering harmful microplastics. Dr. Ian Kane, a geologist on the team, added that this shift "could pose serious risks" to deep-sea organisms.

The problem doesn't stop at the ocean floor. Studies have shown that microplastics can change how blood flows in the brains of mammals. In the long run, this concerns the food chain and human health too.

What's being done about it?

Researchers are continuously studying the movements of microplastics in the deep sea to determine the seriousness of the problem and see how to stop it.

Dr. Chen's team will further their research on how this ocean waste impacts deep-sea species like sea turtles and marine invertebrates. Individuals can help by minimizing usage of plastic and synthetic materials.

