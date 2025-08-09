Scientists make incredible discovery after planting 'microforests' in middle of major city: 'The potential benefits could be large'

Tiny forests planted in New Jersey are making a huge difference for people and the planet, according to scientists.

The New York Times reported on the "microforests" of Elizabeth, which offer residents respite in the middle of the city. One — measuring just 40 by 45 feet — is packed with 260 native plants.

The nonprofit Groundwork Elizabeth has planted several of these microforests across the city — which is located in one of the state's most tree-deprived counties — over the past few years.

They use a technique called the Miyawaki method, which crowds native plants, encouraging them to grow rapidly as they compete for resources. Experts say the resulting microforests help improve air quality, absorb storm water, provide wildlife habitat, cool down the surrounding area, and provide climate benefits.

In Elizabeth, they've got the numbers to back those assertions up. Another nonprofit, Earth Economics, studied three of the city's microforests, finding that for each dollar invested, the public will gain on average $10.90 in benefits from factors like better air quality and heat reduction.

Another forthcoming study found that the city's microforests have 50% more permeable soil than they did previously, helping the ground to better absorb storm water and allowing roots access to more water and oxygen.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

All this added green space could also improve mental and physical well-being for residents. A number of studies have indicated that access to nature can decrease the risk of diseases like cancer and diabetes while improving mental health. For instance, just 10 minutes in nature can help adults with mental illness, according to one paper.

Elizabeth isn't the only city that has added microforests to its urban landscape in recent years. One company called Sugi has used the Miyawaki method to plant 230 forests in 52 cities across the globe, and Earthwatch Europe has planted 297 tiny forests.

Though the initial cost of preparing soil to mimic a healthy forest can be costly, according to Doug Tallamy, an entomologist at the University of Delaware, who spoke with The Times, "The downsides are few, and the potential benefits could be large."

Meanwhile, Groundwork Elizabeth stated on its website that "fast-growing solutions like microforests are crucial to preparing for the increasingly prevalent impacts of climate change."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.