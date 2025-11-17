Beachgoer infuriated after witnessing event that ruined their trip: 'Can't even enjoy a day at the beach anymore'

"This is all kinds of obnoxious."

A shoreline visitor was appalled at what they saw in the water while they were vacationing in Miami.

"They're putting adverts in the ocean now," they complained to the r/Anticonsumption subreddit. "Can't even enjoy a day at the beach anymore."

(Click here to watch the video if the embed does not appear.)

What the original poster observed was a large electronic advertisement — about the size of a highway billboard — for the Miami Heat basketball team being floated by some sort of barge. Graphics were vivid and hard to miss — and likely the opposite of what visitors to the beach envisioned. Rather than enjoying a peaceful ocean view, beachgoers were subjected to "in-your-face" advertising akin to something you'd see in Times Square in New York City.

When people can get out and enjoy nature, be it a mountain hike, a visit to a national park, or a beach day, it can help reduce stress and benefit their well-being. Studies have shown that even short periods of time in nature can have a positive impact as an escape from the hustle and bustle of daily life. People can reconnect with themselves and find some peace and quiet.

Being inundated with a giant moving billboard advertisement certainly interrupted a peaceful afternoon at the beach.

When people spend time in nature, they tend to respect it more and want to protect it. They can better understand the importance of preserving natural spaces for themselves and future generations, and this sense of responsibility often results in environmentally friendly actions toward reducing pollution and waste or supporting wildlife conservation efforts.

Unfortunately, when a natural environment is disrespected through littering, encroaching upon wildlife, or, as in this case, interrupting a peaceful day with wild advertising, it can interfere with others' enjoyment of the space.

Viewers of the video were just as frustrated as the OP.

"MIldly infuriating," one Redditor commented.

"It's terribly distracting!" another said.

Another commenter wrote: "This is all kinds of obnoxious."

💰Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.