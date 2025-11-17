  • Outdoors Outdoors

Beachgoer infuriated after witnessing event that ruined their trip: 'Can't even enjoy a day at the beach anymore'

"This is all kinds of obnoxious."

by Kristen Carr
A shoreline visitor was appalled at the sight they saw in the water while they were vacationing in Miami.

Photo Credit: Reddit

A shoreline visitor was appalled at what they saw in the water while they were vacationing in Miami.

"They're putting adverts in the ocean now," they complained to the r/Anticonsumption subreddit. "Can't even enjoy a day at the beach anymore."

Spotted in Miami - They're putting adverts in the ocean now. Can't even enjoy a day at the beach anymore 🙃
byu/_Hologrxphic inAnticonsumption

(Click here to watch the video if the embed does not appear.)

What the original poster observed was a large electronic advertisement — about the size of a highway billboard — for the Miami Heat basketball team being floated by some sort of barge. Graphics were vivid and hard to miss — and likely the opposite of what visitors to the beach envisioned. Rather than enjoying a peaceful ocean view, beachgoers were subjected to "in-your-face" advertising akin to something you'd see in Times Square in New York City.

When people can get out and enjoy nature, be it a mountain hike, a visit to a national park, or a beach day, it can help reduce stress and benefit their well-being. Studies have shown that even short periods of time in nature can have a positive impact as an escape from the hustle and bustle of daily life. People can reconnect with themselves and find some peace and quiet.

Being inundated with a giant moving billboard advertisement certainly interrupted a peaceful afternoon at the beach.

FROM OUR PARTNER

Save big on holiday spirit with 25% off lighting — this week only

CVS has you covered this holiday season, with thousands of gifts, perfect stocking stuffers, joyful holiday decor, and more.

You’ll find exciting advent calendars, personalized holiday photos, tasty treats like Ghirardelli peppermint bark, and even gift card go-tos.

Plus, brighten up any room (or roof) with a curated assortment of holiday lightsall 25% off for a limited time only.

Learn more

When people spend time in nature, they tend to respect it more and want to protect it. They can better understand the importance of preserving natural spaces for themselves and future generations, and this sense of responsibility often results in environmentally friendly actions toward reducing pollution and waste or supporting wildlife conservation efforts. 

Unfortunately, when a natural environment is disrespected through littering, encroaching upon wildlife, or, as in this case, interrupting a peaceful day with wild advertising, it can interfere with others' enjoyment of the space.

Viewers of the video were just as frustrated as the OP.

"MIldly infuriating," one Redditor commented.

Do you think America does a good job of protecting its natural beauty?

Definitely 👍

Only in some areas ☝️

No way 👎

I'm not sure 🤷

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

"It's terribly distracting!" another said.

Another commenter wrote: "This is all kinds of obnoxious."

💰Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"We are thrilled to offer every person in this country access to surplus items at a discounted rate."
Business

Startup turns grocery shopping into an adventure with 70% discounts: 'A fun experience akin to a treasure hunt'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

A cleaner, more affordable future might be just one heat pump away.
Home

New analysis reveals next-gen HVACs can save homeowners over $10,000 — here's how to buy one with government incentives

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x